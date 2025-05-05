Establishment

A county may establish a county death review team or jointly with other counties. If a joint county death review team is established, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the participating counties is required to be executed by the multicounty team members. The MOU shall contain information on team membership, staffing, and operations.

Upon establishment of a death review team, the death review team is required to notify the Department of Health.

Membership Requirements

Act 101 requires death review teams be multidisciplinary and culturally diverse. Professionals and representatives from organizations that provide services or community resources for families in the community are to be included among those death review team members selected.

Members of overdose death review teams and suicide death review teams are to be chosen from the categories outlined within Section 2128 (b) of Act 101.

Annual Report

A death review team is required to submit an annual report to the Department of Health. In addition, this report is to be published on the local department of health's or local government's publicly accessible internet website.

Further information on what this annual report shall contain is outlined in the FAQ section.

Questions

If you have questions, please e-mail RA-DHODSdeathreview@pa.gov for assistance. The department will continue to update the FAQ section below for commonly asked questions, so please check back regularly for updates.



Notification Form



Upon their establishment, county death review teams are required to notify the PA Department of Health. Please complete the notification form to comply with this requirement.

Resources