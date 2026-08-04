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August 04, 2026 Shapiro Administration Invests Another $6 Million to Equip Pennsylvania’s EMS Workforce with State-of-the-Art Tools to Deliver Life-Saving Care, Bringing Total to $79 Million Over Four Budgets
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August 04, 2026 Governor’s Award of Excellence Recognizes State Employees’ Rapid Response to Bristol Explosion
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August 03, 2026 Shapiro Administration Launches New Tool Making School-Level Vaccination Rates Available to Parents, Boosting Public Health Transparency
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July 30, 2026 Department of Health to Distribute Free KI Tablets Near Nuclear Power Plants