Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (CORFs) provide coordinated rehabilitation programs that include physician services, physical therapy services and social or psychological services. The facility is intended to provide diagnostic, therapeutic and restorative services to injured, disabled or ill individuals.
CORFs are not licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but may be certified for participation in the federal Medicare program.
Medicare pays for services provided by CORFs who voluntarily seek and are approved for certification by the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS contracts with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to evaluate compliance with the federal rehabilitation regulations by periodically conducting surveys of these facilities.
Provider Information
CORF Service Provider Application
- Submit one copy of the CMS Form 359 to the Division of Home Health.
- Submit one copy of the CMS Form 690 to the Division of Home Health.
- Submit one copy of the CMS Form 1561 to the Division of Home Health.
- Submit the CMS Form 855A - Enrollment Application to your Fiscal Intermediary.
- Submit the Federal Civil Rights Information for Medicare Applicants.
After review and acceptance of the application materials and notification from CMS of the approval of the CMS-855A, the department will conduct a survey before recommending the agency for Medicare certification.
Email completed forms to: ra-dhhmedicarechnges@pa.gov