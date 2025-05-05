Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (CORFs) provide coordinated rehabilitation programs that include physician services, physical therapy services and social or psychological services. The facility is intended to provide diagnostic, therapeutic and restorative services to injured, disabled or ill individuals.



CORFs are not licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but may be certified for participation in the federal Medicare program.



Medicare pays for services provided by CORFs who voluntarily seek and are approved for certification by the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS contracts with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to evaluate compliance with the federal rehabilitation regulations by periodically conducting surveys of these facilities.



Provider Information

CORF Service Provider Application

After review and acceptance of the application materials and notification from CMS of the approval of the CMS-855A, the department will conduct a survey before recommending the agency for Medicare certification.



Email completed forms to: ra-dhhmedicarechnges@pa.gov





