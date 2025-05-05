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    Funding to Provide Menstrual Hygiene Products in Pennsylvania Schools

    Governor Josh Shapiro signed Act 55 of 2024 to provide funding for school entities to provide menstrual products, also known as period products or feminine hygiene products, at no cost to students.

    Funding will be provided to all public school districts, area vocational-technical schools, charter schools, and intermediate units based on the 2025-26 enrollments as reported by the school entities as of October 2, 2025.

    Funding is proportional to the total number of students enrolled in a school and based on a rate of $1.81 per student.

    Schools may use the funding for feminine hygiene product purchases made between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027.