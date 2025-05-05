Alcohol Use

Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset.
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Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
- Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
External Data Sources
Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency)
Drug & Alcohol Data (PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs)
Drug & Alcohol Reports (PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs)