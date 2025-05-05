On December 14, 2023, Governor Shapiro signed Act 63 of 2023 into law and it became effective April 12, 2024. Act 63 of 2023 allows qualified independent MMOs to apply for either a grower/processor (G/P) permit or dispensary permit: an independent G/P may apply for one dispensary permit and an independent dispensary may apply for one G/P permit.

Act 63 to requires the permit granted as part of this application to be issued to the business entity that holds the original permit (the permittee). Therefore, the permit will not be issued to a separate, distinct legal entity.

Applications for the additional permits and supporting documentation are listed in the latest phase when available.

BMM Act 63 Questions and Answers, 6/5/2024 Update (PDF)