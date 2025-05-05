On December 14, 2023, Governor Shapiro signed Act 63 of 2023 into law and it became effective April 12, 2024. Act 63 of 2023 allows qualified independent MMOs to apply for either a grower/processor (G/P) permit or dispensary permit: an independent G/P may apply for one dispensary permit and an independent dispensary may apply for one G/P permit.
Act 63 to requires the permit granted as part of this application to be issued to the business entity that holds the original permit (the permittee). Therefore, the permit will not be issued to a separate, distinct legal entity.
Applications for the additional permits and supporting documentation are listed in the latest phase when available.
BMM Act 63 Questions and Answers, 6/5/2024 Update (PDF)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 - Phase 3 Instructions (MS Word)
- Application for Approval of an Act 63 of 2023 Permit - Phase 3 (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Permit Attachments (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Attachment 4 (MS Excel)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Grower Processor Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary and Grower Processor Permit Attachments - Phase 3 (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023, Phase 2 Instructions (closed) (PDF)
- Application for Approval of an Act 63 of 2023 Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Permit Attachments (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Attachment 4 (MS Excel)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Grower Processor Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary and Grower Processor Permit Attachments (MS Word)
- Calypso Enterprise LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Application
- FarmaceuticalRX LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Hanging Gardens LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Application
- PennAlt Organics Inc Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Power Plant Medicinal Inc Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Prime Wellness of PA Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Restore IWC LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Standard Farms LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- TIF1 LLC Phase 1 ORIGINAL Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- TIFI LLC Phase 1 REAPPLICATION Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Whole Plants LLC Phase 1 Act 63 of 2023 Permit Application
- Application for Act 63 of 2023, Phase 1 Instructions (closed) (PDF)
- Application for Approval of an Act 63 of 2023 Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Permit Attachments (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Attachment 4 (MS Excel)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary and Grower Processor Permit Attachments 01.15.2025 (closed) (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Dispensary Permit (MS Word)
- Application for Act 63 of 2023 Grower Processor Permit (MS Word)