Provider Resources and Forms

VFC Program Provider Notices
- 7.20.26 – Vaccine Shipment and Delivery Issues
- 7.13.26 – 2026-2027 COVID Vaccines
- 5.27.26 – 2025-2026 Flu Ordering Ending
- 5.12.26 – Time to Register for PIC 2026
- 5.11.26 – 2026-2027 Flu Prebook
- 4.29.26 – 2026 Reenrollment Deadline Reminder
- 4.2.26 – Registration is Now Open: PIC 2026
- 3.18.26 – VFC Ordering and Admin Extension for Monoclonal Antibody Products
- 3.17.26 – 2026 VFC Reenrollment Period: 4/1/26-5/31/26, Reenrollment All-Provider Webinar: 3/30/26 and 3/31/26
Immunization Program Newsletters
Frequently Used Forms
- Borrowing Report
- Celsius Freezer Temperature Log
- Celsius Refrigerator Temperature Log
- Education Roster
- Eligibility Screening Record
- Fahrenheit Freezer Temperature Log
- Fahrenheit Refrigerator Temperature Log
- Incident Report and Worksheet
- Storage Maintenance Reminder
Required Plans
- Emergency Handling Procedures and Disaster Recovery Plan
- Management Plan and Designated Responsible Staff
- Relocation Plan
Returns and Waste
Storage and Handling
- CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit
- Handling a Temperature Excursion
- Recording Vaccine Temperatures
- Separating and Storing Your Vaccine Stock
- Status Report following Cold Chain Failure
- Transporting Frozen Vaccines
- Transporting Refrigerated Vaccines
- Transport Inventory Sheet
- Transport Monitoring Sheet
- Vaccine Storage Without Original Packaging
Miscellaneous Resources
- CHIP vs. MA Card Comparison
- Vaccine Administration: Needle Gauge and Length
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Arabic)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Dari)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Farsi)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Haitian Creole)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Latin American Spanish)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Pashto)
- VFC Program Flyer for Parents (Swahili)
- VFC Program Flyer for Providers