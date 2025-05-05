Health care associated infections (HAIs) are infections people get when receiving health care for other conditions. They can cause financial, physical, and mental burdens for patients. Pennsylvania requires that HAIs acquired in hospitals are reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) as per the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act. The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) analyzes these data and makes infographics, fact sheets, and dashboards. These products allow hospitals and the public to track facility and state progress in reducing HAIs. This page also shows data trends in antimicrobial use, antimicrobial resistance, and multidrug-resistant organisms. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.