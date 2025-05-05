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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Health care associated infections (HAIs) are infections people get when receiving health care for other conditions. They can cause financial, physical, and mental burdens for patients. Pennsylvania requires that HAIs acquired in hospitals are reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) as per the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act. The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) analyzes these data and makes infographics, fact sheets, and dashboards. These products allow hospitals and the public to track facility and state progress in reducing HAIs. This page also shows data trends in antimicrobial use, antimicrobial resistance, and multidrug-resistant organisms. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.

    MDRO Dashboard

    View the full version of the MDRO Data Dashboard

     

    Healthcare Associated Infection Dashboard