The Department of Health was created by the Act of April 27, 1905, P.L. 312, and modified subsequently through the Administrative Code of 1929. Act 87 of July 2, 1996, P.L.518, removed the requirement that the Secretary be a Physician; The Act also established the new position of Physician General.



The Department of Health has touched every citizen in all parts of the Commonwealth. Through the use of community-based strategies, the Department of Health has successfully reduced the number of serious illnesses, injuries and deaths due to major health threats; tobacco-related diseases; infectious disease; and accidental injuries.

Over the years, the Department's mission has been adapted to meet the needs and demands of the dynamic nature of Public Health, but one thing has not changed -- the commitment, dedication and professionalism of Department of Health staff to provide top-quality programs and services that benefit the health, safety and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.