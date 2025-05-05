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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​​​Sexually Transmitted Infection Program

    The primary mission of the Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Program is the prevention of and the intervention in the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Through implementation of the Program's core functions: the management of STI service delivery, education, training, surveillance and interaction with professional health care providers and community-based organizations, the STI Program strives to ensure a quality, professional and client centered approach to individuals seeking STI related health care.

    General Information on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

    If you get an STI, you're more likely to get HIV than someone who is STI-free. Getting or giving STIs increases the risk of getting HIV.

    Your behaviors can raise or lower your risk for STIs and HIV. Not having vaginal, anal, or oral sex is the most effective way to prevent these diseases.
    If you are sexually active, however, you can lower your risk for getting STIs and HIV by:

    • Choosing one partner and agreeing to be sexually active only with each other. It is still important that you and your partner get tested for STIs and HIV and share your test results before having sex;
    • Limiting the number of people you have sex with if you have more than one partner;
    • Using latex condoms and dental dams the right way every time you have sex.
    • Abstinence: The most reliable way to avoid infection is to not have sex (i.e., anal, vaginal, or oral).

    ​STI Testing and Treatment Services

    STI Resources

    STI Provider Resources

    Contact the STI Program

    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    STI Program
    Room 1023 Health & Human Services Building
    625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: 717-787-3981
    Fax: 717-772-4309

    ​STI Information for Providers

    Reporting

    PA-NEDSS
    PA-NEDSS is the mandatory method for providers and laboratories to report diseases and investigative findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Health 

    PA-NEDSS Reporting
    Developed to streamline mandated reporting quickly and confidentially. 

    Testing Information

    STI Training Information

    STI Surveillance Data