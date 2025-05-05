​General Information on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

If you get an STI, you're more likely to get HIV than someone who is STI-free. Getting or giving STIs increases the risk of getting HIV.

Your behaviors can raise or lower your risk for STIs and HIV. Not having vaginal, anal, or oral sex is the most effective way to prevent these diseases.

If you are sexually active, however, you can lower your risk for getting STIs and HIV by:

