Minority Health Statistics

Minority Health Disparities

The Pennsylvania Department of Health aims to eliminate health disparities for people of all races and ethnicities. The tables and charts below focus on statistically significant differences among whites, blacks, Asians/Pacific Islanders and Hispanics for the selected health topics.

National information is also available from the U.S. Office of Minority Health.



Health Equity

The Office of Health Equity (PA Department of Health) is committed to improving the health status of disparate populations. Racial differences are not the only disparities that are addressed. We are also focused on physical disabilities, language barriers, age-related disparities, rural disparities, and sexual orientation.