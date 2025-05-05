​​​Act 128 of 2022 - Registration of Temporary Health Care Services Agencies

On November 3, 2022, ACT 128 of 2022 was passed, amending the Health Care Facilities Act, providing for the registration and regulation of temporary health care services agencies.

Temporary Health Care Services Agencies are defined as any person engaged for hire in the business of procuring temporary employment in health care facilities for certain health care personnel (including nurse aides, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and direct care staff).

Act 128 provides that any person who owns or operates a temporary health care services agency shall register annually with the Department and provide a list of each separate location.

Along with registration, Act 128 establishes requirements that temporary health care service agencies must abide by, including, but not limited to, complying with all pertinent requirements relating to the health and other qualifications of personnel in health care facilities.

Registration Requirements

Effective immediately, the Temporary Health Care Service Agency (THCSA) Program is now requiring registration applications for Initial and Renewal registrants to be submitted electronically via email.

Please note registrations do not transfer with a change in ownership. An Initial Application is required for new ownership.

Submit your application and supporting documentation to RA-DHTempHlthSvcApp@pa.gov.

To expedite this process for initial and renewal applications, provide all of the following documentation with your submission. Each document must be submitted as an individual PDF and attached to the email.

Complete Application (ACT128 THCSA Application)

Proof of Medical Malpractice/Professional Liability Insurance ($500,000 minimum)

Proof of Workers’ Compensation Coverage ($500,000 minimum)

Proof of Dishonesty Bond or Fidelity Bond ($10,000 per employee) Commercial Crime, Employee Theft, and ERISA bonds are not accepted.

Registration fee of $500 – Payment may be made electronically. Payment may also be mailed to:

Temporary Health Care Services Agency (THCSA)

2525 North 7th Street

Suite 210

Harrisburg, PA 17110

For additional questions, please contact us at RA-DHQATempAgency@pa.gov .