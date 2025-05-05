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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Health Profiles

    Health Profiles, in this context, are health-related information organized by geography that may include the following data: demographic, natality, morbidity, mortality, health facility, and other data. This data may be used to identify larger health problems within certain geographies.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE

    Data tables, charts and maps for various health related data.

    State Health Assessment Dashboard

    Interactive tool for exploring key measures of public health in Pennsylvania.

    State Health Improvement Plan

    Annual report and dashboard showing the state's progress to public health goals.

    County Health Profiles

    A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.

    Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators

    Reports focused on maternal and child health issues including deaths among children, infant deaths, child poverty, and birth data.

    External Data Sources

    State and Territorial Data (CDC)

    State Profiles (CDC, National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention)