Health Profiles

Department of Health Data
Data tables, charts and maps for various health related data.
State Health Assessment Dashboard
Interactive tool for exploring key measures of public health in Pennsylvania.
Annual report and dashboard showing the state's progress to public health goals.
A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.
Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators
Reports focused on maternal and child health issues including deaths among children, infant deaths, child poverty, and birth data.
External Data Sources
State and Territorial Data (CDC)
State Profiles (CDC, National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention)