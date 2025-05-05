Department of Health Data



EDDIE

Data tables, charts and maps for various health related data.

State Health Assessment Dashboard

Interactive tool for exploring key measures of public health in Pennsylvania.

State Health Improvement Plan

Annual report and dashboard showing the state's progress to public health goals.

County Health Profiles

A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.

Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators



Reports focused on maternal and child health issues including deaths among children, infant deaths, child poverty, and birth data.

External Data Sources

State and Territorial Data (CDC)

State Profiles (CDC, National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention)