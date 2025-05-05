Individuals are encouraged to talk to their primary care provider to learn more about available contraception (birth control) methods that best suit their needs along with additional reproductive and family planning services, such as sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening or testing, that may be beneficial to them.

Individuals who have health insurance may call the number on the back of their health insurance card to find a provider or learn about covered services in their area. In addition, the following resources are available in Pennsylvania.

Emergency Contraception

If you have an encounter where an unwanted pregnancy is a risk, emergency contraception may be an option. Emergency contraception refers to methods of contraception that can be used to prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse. Emergency contraception should not take the place of regular contraceptive methods. Emergency contraception is not an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy; emergency contraception prevents a pregnancy from occurring.

The two main types of emergency contraception are copper IUDs (which must be inserted by a physician) and oral medication.



The copper IUD is the most effective method for emergency contraception. A copper IUD can be inserted up to 5 days after unprotected sex.1

Some oral emergency contraception medications are available over the counter at your local pharmacy. For example, Levonorgestrel – also known as Plan B, One Step, Option 2, etc. – is available over the counter without a prescription.



Though a provider's prescription is not required for an over-the-counter medicine, it is recommended to discuss your options with a provider. Alternatively, a pharmacist can guide you on how to use the oral emergency contraception.

Oral emergency contraception works best when taken soon after sexual intercourse, often within the first 72 hours. To avoid pregnancy, patients should prioritize taking emergency contraceptives as soon as they are able. A pharmacist or healthcare provider can best guide you on the timing of the emergency contraception.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has answered some common questions about emergency contraception, which can be found on their website.

If you take an emergency contraceptive but miss your next period, please talk to your primary care provider, or visit a reproductive health clinic to talk about next options.

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