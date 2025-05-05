Program Description

The Department of Health, Bureau of Family Health, funds an Autism Diagnostic Clinic (ADC) program through grants to six (6) grantees across the Commonwealth. The program provides virtual access to early autism spectrum disorder (autism) diagnostic services, client and family education, and community resources to support children and their caregivers, at no cost to families. Children can be referred to the ADC through early intervention service providers, community-based organizations, and self-referral.

The ADC is designed to:

Provide virtual access to early autism diagnostic services for children aged 18 to 36 months and pre-screened, identifying a need for further assessment. Children are already active with or will be referred to early intervention services to support their individual needs.

Referral and coordination of prescribed therapeutic services, such as: Physical : for gross motor skills, movement, balance, and coordination Speech: speaking, communication using sign language, and pictures Occupational : fine motor skills, sensory processing, play and social skills, as well as activities of daily living Behavioral : evidence-based strategies specifically designed for children with autism, such as Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), aimed at improving communication skills, social interaction, and independence.

Increase communication and build community among clients with autism, their family members, and community-based organizations.

Provide parent coaching sessions on how to manage the family’s needs while they wait for services to get started.

Provide equitable access to autism services for clients and their family members.

Goal

To offer autism services that support children to live their best lives.

Why is the Autism Diagnostic Clinic Important?

First, it screens for autism at younger ages. Prior to the establishment of the ADC, children exhibiting signs of autism were waiting until ages 5-7 for evaluation and diagnosis, which delayed the caregiver's ability to obtain supportive educational resources and access to community-based services for their child.

Second, it evaluates children in their home. With the utilization of telehealth technology, children can be assessed and evaluated virtually in their natural environment rather than having to travel to a clinical setting.

Third, it offers access to therapeutic support. Caregivers of children diagnosed with autism are provided with virtual coaching sessions that teach how to address the daily behaviors of the child, access educational resources, and advocate for community-based services to support children and families.

Contact Information

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