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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​​​​State Health Centers​

    State Health Centers are open on Monday through Friday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm.​

    Pennsylvania residents have access to either a local county/municipal health department or a State Health Center. 

    Pennsylvania has 59 State Health Centers, which are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.​

    Visit a State Health Center for the following services: 

    • Immunizations for eligible residents

    • Tuberculosis (TB) testing and treatment (excludes TB testing for pre-employment and school)

    • Confidential HIV testing and counseling

    • Confidential STD testing, counseling, and treatment

    • Free naloxone, condoms, and gun locks

    • Educational materials and referrals to local health care services

    Find your closest State Health Center below:

    Learn about Pennsylvania State Health Centers

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