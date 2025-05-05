Pennsylvania residents have access to either a local county/municipal health department or a State Health Center.

Pennsylvania has 59 State Health Centers, which are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.​

Visit a State Health Center for the following services:

Immunizations for eligible residents

Tuberculosis (TB) testing and treatment (excludes TB testing for pre-employment and school)

Confidential HIV testing and counseling

Confidential STD testing, counseling, and treatment

Free naloxone, condoms, and gun locks

Educational materials and referrals to local health care services

Find your closest State Health Center below: