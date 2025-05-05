Pennsylvania residents have access to either a local county/municipal health department or a State Health Center.
Pennsylvania has 59 State Health Centers, which are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Visit a State Health Center for the following services:
Immunizations for eligible residents
Tuberculosis (TB) testing and treatment (excludes TB testing for pre-employment and school)
Confidential HIV testing and counseling
Confidential STD testing, counseling, and treatment
Free naloxone, condoms, and gun locks
Educational materials and referrals to local health care services
Find your closest State Health Center below:
Learn about Pennsylvania State Health Centers
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