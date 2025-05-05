Respiratory Viruses Cause Symptoms Starting 2 to 14 Days After Exposure

Symptoms begin 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. This happens by being around a sick person or in contact with the virus on a surface or object.

Symptoms include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Fever or chills

Cough

Body aches

Sore throat

Headache

Call a doctor if you have trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, or a fever that won’t go down.

Even if you don’t feel very sick, you can still spread a respiratory virus to someone who might get very sick.

Young Children, Older Adults, and People with Health Conditions Are at Higher Risk

Most people have mild symptoms and get better quickly, but some can get very sick, need hospital care, or even die. People most at risk are:

Children under 5 years old

Adults 65 and older

Pregnant women

Anyone with other health problems or weakened immune systems

Respiratory Virus Prevention

Respiratory virus vaccines are available to help prevent severe illness.

Vaccines are available for some respiratory viruses. Vaccination can lower the chance of severe illness, hospital stays, and death. Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here. For more information on vaccines and vaccine recommendations, consult guidance developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the PADOH General Immunization Guidance, and the PADOH Respiratory Virus Vaccines page.

Stay home when you are sick and keep protecting others for 5 days after you feel better.

Stay at home until you start to feel better and your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine.