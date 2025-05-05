Date Updated: 08/2026
Guidance for Everyone
Respiratory viruses can make you sick by infecting your nose throat, and lungs. Common respiratory viruses include the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Learn how to stay healthy and keep others safe.
There is additional guidance for childcare, healthcare, long-term care facilities (LTCF), and schools.
Protect your family from flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Get your annual flu shot, this season's COVID-19 vaccine, and ask about RSV if you’re pregnant or over 50.
Respiratory Viruses Spread Through Close Contact and Touching Surfaces
Respiratory viruses are germs that infect your nose, throat, and lungs. They spread when you are around someone who is sick—when they cough, sneeze, talk, or sing. You can also catch them by touching surfaces like doorknobs or tables with the virus on them, then touching your face.
Common Respiratory Viruses Include Influenza, COVID-19, RSV and Others
Respiratory viruses spread year-round, but some are more common during certain seasons.
Common respiratory viruses we have in Pennsylvania:
- Rhinovirus (the “common cold”)
- Influenza A and B (the flu)
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- COVID-19
- Seasonal coronaviruses
- Human parainfluenza viruses (HPIV)
- Human metapneumovirus
- Adenovirus
Respiratory Viruses Cause Symptoms Starting 2 to 14 Days After Exposure
Symptoms begin 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. This happens by being around a sick person or in contact with the virus on a surface or object.
Symptoms include:
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Headache
Call a doctor if you have trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, or a fever that won’t go down.
Even if you don’t feel very sick, you can still spread a respiratory virus to someone who might get very sick.
Young Children, Older Adults, and People with Health Conditions Are at Higher Risk
Most people have mild symptoms and get better quickly, but some can get very sick, need hospital care, or even die. People most at risk are:
- Children under 5 years old
- Adults 65 and older
- Pregnant women
- Anyone with other health problems or weakened immune systems
Respiratory Virus Prevention
Respiratory virus vaccines are available to help prevent severe illness.
Vaccines are available for some respiratory viruses. Vaccination can lower the chance of severe illness, hospital stays, and death. Pharmacies with available appointments can be found here. For more information on vaccines and vaccine recommendations, consult guidance developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the PADOH General Immunization Guidance, and the PADOH Respiratory Virus Vaccines page.
Stay home when you are sick and keep protecting others for 5 days after you feel better.
Stay at home until you start to feel better and your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine.
Example 1. Person with fever and symptoms
Example 2. Person with fever but no other symptoms
Even after you feel better, keep protecting others by taking added precautions for five more days by:
- Washing your hands often: Use soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Cover coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or elbow, then wash your hands.
- Cleaning frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, phones, and counters often.
- Wearing a mask around others, especially in crowded places.
- Take steps for cleaner air by increasing air flow, gathering outdoors, and opening windows.
Testing early helps you get treatment and protect others
Get tested if you feel sick. If you test positive for COVID-19 or flu, there are treatments available. These treatments work best if you start them within 2 days of feeling sick, so act fast. Testing helps you get the right care quickly and gives you information to help keep your family and community safer.