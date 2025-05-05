The Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant Program acts as a safety net provider for health care and essential public health services for women, mothers, infants, children up to age 22, and children with special health care needs and their families. The program was created as part of the 1935 Social Security Act as a commitment to improving the health and well-being of the country's mothers, children, and families. The Health Resources and Services Administration, a federal agency, oversees the Title V Block Grant program at the federal level. The Title V Block Grant is managed in Pennsylvania by the Bureau of Family Health in the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Each July, Pennsylvania submits a report to the federal agency, which includes details on activities for the past year, details on future activities, and budget information. A draft of the program overview and state action plan for year 2 of the 2026-2030 Title V funding cycle is available below for public comment and will be incorporated into the Title V Block Grant 2025 Annual Report and 2027 Application once final. Public Comments will be accepted until C.O.B. June 29, 2026, and should be submitted to RA-DHPATITLEV@pa.gov.

Needs and Capacity Assessment

Every five years, the Bureau of Family Health is required by the Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant (MCHSBG) to conduct a Five-Year Needs and Capacity Assessment – a state-level, comprehensive assessment of the health status of the maternal and child health populations in Pennsylvania including women and mothers, infants, children, adolescents, and children with special health care needs. The objective of the assessment is to identify the priority health needs that will guide state and local Title V work over the next five-year funding cycle. During the assessment, the Bureau of Family Health also evaluates its capacity to serve and meet the needs of Pennsylvania's maternal and child health populations.

The assessment is a multi-step process which includes evaluation of the following:

Social, economic, and environmental determinants of health

Health disparities

Quantitative data from state and national datasets

Qualitative data such as focus group feedback

Title V workforce capacity

Title V program partnerships and collaborations

Prior Five-Year and Interim Needs and Capacity Assessments:

2025 Five-Year Needs and Capacity Assessment:

The Health Resources and Services Administration also encourages Title V Block Grant programs to conduct ongoing and interim needs assessment during reporting years between five-year needs and capacity assessments. Through interim needs assessment, the Bureau of Family Health evaluates the extent to which the priority needs are being met, identifies emerging health issues, and continues to gather feedback from providers, service recipients, and other stakeholders. For more information on Pennsylvania's interim Title V needs assessment activities, click on the links below.



Ongoing Interim Needs and Capacity Assessment: