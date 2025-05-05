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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Suicide Resources

    This page provides critical resources for suicide prevention, data, programs, help lines, and guidance.

     

    Suicide is a preventable public health issue that affects individuals, families, and communities across the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Department of Health works with local and statewide partners to connect residents with support services that reduce risk and strengthen protective factors.

    Suicide Awareness and Resources

    Need Immediate Support? Help Is Available! Call or Text 988.

    If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking about suicide, free and confidential help is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. For Spanish, call 988 and press 2, or text "AYUDA" to 988.

    Get suicide or mental health crisis help

    What Can Pennsylvanians Do?

    Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts. This resource guides individuals with suicidal ideation.

    Warning signs and what to look for

    Suicide Data

    Understanding suicide trends improves prevention efforts. Pennsylvania’s Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) collects data from coroners/medical examiners, law enforcement, and death certificates across the state to unearth trends and circumstances surrounding suicides.

    View suicide data

    Publications and Reports

    Publications and reports containing data to inform violence prevention efforts throughout the Commonwealth.

    View suicide publications and reports

    Resources for Diverse Communities

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health works with local and statewide partners to connect residents with support services that reduce risk and strengthen protective factors.

    Know someone in crisis? Intervention starts with a simple, caring conversation. “See something, say something”. Learn how to ask someone if they are thinking about suicide.

    • Caregivers: Caregiving can pose additional stressors that are risk factors for suicidal ideation and attempt. The Department of Aging provides support resources for Caregivers.
    • United Way: connecting Pennsylvanians with community resources through real-time, person-to-person assistance.
    • The Department of Human Services PA-Navigate: Online digital platform and closed-loop referral system for healthcare-specific and social service-specific resources.

    • Public Safety Personnel - National Safe Hotline: 1-206-459-3020
    • First Responder Peer Support Hotline: 1-267-893-5400
    • First Responder Mental Health Toolkit

    Suicide Programs and Initiatives

    Mental Health First Aid trains community members to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges. 

    Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) is an evidence-based gatekeeper training that teaches individuals how to recognize warning signs of suicide and connect someone to care. 

    The DOH supports evidence-based education on safe firearm storage to reduce suicide and firearm-related injuries

    The Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team is an active postvention program in which trained volunteers, at least one of whom is a suicide loss survivor, respond to the scene of a suicide to provide immediate peer support, practical assistance, and connections to resources for those newly bereaved.

    Suicide Fatality Reviews guides the implementation of Pennsylvania’s Act 101, which authorizes counties to form multidisciplinary suicide and overdose death review teams to analyze fatalities and strengthen community prevention efforts.

    Local task forces collaborate with county agencies, schools, and community partners to strengthen suicide prevention and postvention efforts.

    Suicide Data

    Understanding suicide trends improves prevention efforts. Pennsylvania’s Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) collects data from coroners/medical examiners, law enforcement, and death certificates across the state to unearth trends and circumstances surrounding suicides.

    Suicide Publications and Reports

    Publications and reports containing data to inform violence prevention efforts throughout the Commonwealth.