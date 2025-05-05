Resources for Diverse Communities
The Pennsylvania Department of Health works with local and statewide partners to connect residents with support services that reduce risk and strengthen protective factors.
Know someone in crisis? Intervention starts with a simple, caring conversation. “See something, say something”. Learn how to ask someone if they are thinking about suicide.
- Caregivers: Caregiving can pose additional stressors that are risk factors for suicidal ideation and attempt. The Department of Aging provides support resources for Caregivers.
- United Way: connecting Pennsylvanians with community resources through real-time, person-to-person assistance.
- The Department of Human Services PA-Navigate: Online digital platform and closed-loop referral system for healthcare-specific and social service-specific resources.
- For the public: PA Navigate
- For nonprofits and community-based organizations that want to sign up to provide services: PA Navigate Help
- Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 and press 1
- Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Initiative
- Additional Veterans Affairs mental health resources
- AgriStress crisis line: call or text 833-897-2474
- Farm Aid Hotline: call 800-FARM-AID (327-6243), M-F 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET
- AgriSafe Mental Health Resources
- Rural Peer Support Project
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Black Youth Suicide Prevention Workgroup
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Services for Teens at Risk: STAR Center
- Pennsylvania Department of Education Mental Health Resources
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Student Assistance Program
- Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide
- School Mental Health Resources
- Public Safety Personnel - National Safe Hotline: 1-206-459-3020
- First Responder Peer Support Hotline: 1-267-893-5400
- First Responder Mental Health Toolkit
- Trevor Project (crisis services for LGBTQ+ young people): Call 1-866-488-7386, text “START” to 678-678
- Trans Lifeline (crisis services run by the trans community for the trans community): (877) 565-8860 (Press 2 for Spanish)
- Local affirming support services: LGBTQ+ friendly and affirming providers in Pennsylvania
- Plain Sect Crisis Line: Call (717) 989-8661
- WellSpan at Philhaven’s Outpatient Clinic provides high-quality mental health care that is sensitive to the values of the plain sect community.
- Spanish-Speaking Community:
- Dial 988 and press 2
- Text “AYUDA” to 988, or chat in Spanish
- Latino Connection provides resources specific to the Spanish-speaking Pennsylvanians
- Bhutanese Community provides mental health resources for the Nepalese-speaking Bhutanese Pennsylvanians.
Suicide Programs and Initiatives
Mental Health First Aid trains community members to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges.
Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) is an evidence-based gatekeeper training that teaches individuals how to recognize warning signs of suicide and connect someone to care.
The DOH supports evidence-based education on safe firearm storage to reduce suicide and firearm-related injuries
The Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team is an active postvention program in which trained volunteers, at least one of whom is a suicide loss survivor, respond to the scene of a suicide to provide immediate peer support, practical assistance, and connections to resources for those newly bereaved.
Suicide Fatality Reviews guides the implementation of Pennsylvania’s Act 101, which authorizes counties to form multidisciplinary suicide and overdose death review teams to analyze fatalities and strengthen community prevention efforts.
Local task forces collaborate with county agencies, schools, and community partners to strengthen suicide prevention and postvention efforts.
Suicide Data
Understanding suicide trends improves prevention efforts. Pennsylvania’s Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) collects data from coroners/medical examiners, law enforcement, and death certificates across the state to unearth trends and circumstances surrounding suicides.
- PAVDRS dashboard
- Pennsylvania Department interactive health statistics web tool: Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange (EDDIE)
- CDC's Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS)
Suicide Publications and Reports
Publications and reports containing data to inform violence prevention efforts throughout the Commonwealth.