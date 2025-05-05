The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has issued new guidance expanding the list of organizations Pennsylvanians and their doctors should consult for vaccine recommendations to include the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). View our new General Immunization Guidance.
Are your child's vaccines up to date? Are yours?
Looking out for your child's total health and wellness includes keeping them up to date on preventative immunizations, allowing them to be their best self every day. It's also important to stay up-to-date with your own immunizations because immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time.
What vaccines does your CHILD need? Review the Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to see recommended vaccines and when they should be received.
- Learn more about vaccines for infants and children, and preteens and teens.
No insurance? The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program provides vaccines to children who do not have health insurance.
Do you live in Philadelphia County? Visit the Philadelphia Immunization Program website for more information.
What vaccines do ADULTS need? Review the Adult Immunization Schedule issued by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) to see recommended vaccines based on age group and medical condition.
- Learn more about vaccines for adults.
Who should get the updated COVID-19 Vaccine?
The following Fall 2025 COVID-19 vaccination recommendations are consistent with those from trusted U.S. professional medical societies, including the: American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and American Academy of Family Physicians.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for all children aged 6–23 months
All children aged 6–23 months should be vaccinated.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for certain children aged 2–18 years
Children and adolescents aged 2–18 years who fall within one of the following subgroups should be vaccinated:
- Are at high risk for severe COVID-19;
- Live in a long-term care facility or other congregate setting;
- Have never been vaccinated against COVID-19; or
- Have household member(s) at high risk for severe COVID-19.
Healthy children and adolescents 2–18 years, who do not fall into the categories above, may be vaccinated. Families should discuss with their health care provider whether to vaccinate.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for all adults aged 19–64 years
All adults aged 19–64 years are recommended to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes the following groups of adults 19–64 years who should be vaccinated:
- Persons with risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease (e.g., chronic conditions, immunocompromised status);
- Persons at higher risk of exposure (e.g., health care workers, congregate care settings); or
- Persons who are household contacts of those at high risk of severe disease.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for all adults aged 65 years or older
All adults aged 65 years and older should be vaccinated.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for all pregnant women
- Women who are pregnant, contemplating pregnancy, or have recently been pregnant, and those who are lactating should be vaccinated.
- Vaccination may occur in any trimester.
- For lactating women, there is no need to stop or delay breastfeeding.
- There is no need to delay pregnancy following a COVID-19 vaccination.
Immunocompromised individuals should have a conversation with their health care provider about the need for additional doses and when to receive them.
Looking for more information?
Looking for your vaccine record?
We can help by sending you a record of your immunizations! Please visit the PIERS page and complete the Authorization for Release of Immunizations Records Form.
Looking for mpox vaccine info?
Mpox vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting mpox. But, if you do catch it, the vaccine can significantly reduce unpleasant symptoms. That means less pain, fewer missed workdays, and staying healthy enough to do the things you love. Two doses provide the best protection—get dose 1, wait 4 weeks, and then get dose 2. Learn more about mpox and talk to your doctor about getting the two-dose mpox vaccine today or find mpox vaccines near you.