The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has issued new guidance expanding the list of organizations Pennsylvanians and their doctors should consult for vaccine recommendations to include the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). View our new General Immunization Guidance.

Are your child's vaccines up to date? Are yours?

Looking out for your child's total health and wellness includes keeping them up to date on preventative immunizations, allowing them to be their best self every day. It's also important to stay up-to-date with your own immunizations because immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time.



What vaccines does your CHILD need? Review the Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to see recommended vaccines and when they should be received.



Learn more about vaccines for infants and children, and preteens and teens.

No insurance? The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program provides vaccines to children who do not have health insurance.

Do you live in Philadelphia County? Visit the Philadelphia Immunization Program website for more information.

What vaccines do ADULTS need? Review the Adult Immunization Schedule issued by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) to see recommended vaccines based on age group and medical condition.