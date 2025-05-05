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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Cancer Statistics Dashboard

    The Cancer Statistics Dashboard is an interactive tool for exploring different facets of cancer among Pennsylvanians. The dashboard begins with a high-level overview of cancer statistics. Other pages allow readers to view the details by primary site, age, race, sex, county, and other factors. Data will be updated as it becomes available.

    Go to dashboard

    Topics included in the dashboard

    • Incidence
    • Mortality
    • Trends
    • Projections
    • Limited-duration prevalence
    • Stage at diagnosis
    • Age at diagnosis or death
    • Net survival
    • Lifetime risks
    • County rankings

    Help

    The Technical Notes describe the data sources and methods used in the dashboard​.

    To view the dashboard in full screen mode, click on the double arrow in the gray strip at the bottom right corner full screen mode. Full screen mode will open in a new browser tab.

    To view a larger rendering of an individual chart, click on the box that appears at the top right of the chart focus mode. You can access the data behind a chart by first right clicking within the chart and then selecting "Show Data".

    Resources

    Promotional Flyer (PDF)

     