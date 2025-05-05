Topics included in the dashboard
- Incidence
- Mortality
- Trends
- Projections
- Limited-duration prevalence
- Stage at diagnosis
- Age at diagnosis or death
- Net survival
- Lifetime risks
- County rankings
Help
The Technical Notes describe the data sources and methods used in the dashboard.
To view the dashboard in full screen mode, click on the double arrow in the gray strip at the bottom right corner . Full screen mode will open in a new browser tab.
To view a larger rendering of an individual chart, click on the box that appears at the top right of the chart . You can access the data behind a chart by first right clicking within the chart and then selecting "Show Data".
Resources
Promotional Flyer (PDF)