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The Technical Notes describe the data sources and methods used in the dashboard​.

To view the dashboard in full screen mode, click on the double arrow in the gray strip at the bottom right corner . Full screen mode will open in a new browser tab.

To view a larger rendering of an individual chart, click on the box that appears at the top right of the chart . You can access the data behind a chart by first right clicking within the chart and then selecting "Show Data".