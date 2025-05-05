For those who attended the HAI Summit, live session continuing education credits are available through September 30, 2026, for Day 1 and August 30, 2026, for Day 2. An extension for Day 1 was made due to the late addition of NHA credits. NHA credits are not available for the Day 2 live sessions.

If you were unable to attend the HAI Summit, recordings for individual sessions are now available through TRAIN PA. Please see the below list for course name and the associated course number. Once you locate the course in TRAIN PA, you will need to: