If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The 2026 Pennsylvania HAI Summit: Strengthening Core Principles and Exploring New Innovations in Infection Prevention and Control was held on May 12 and 13, 2026. Thank you to all who participated and made it a great success. Continuing education credits for the live sessions are available through TRAIN PA

    For those who attended the HAI Summit, live session continuing education credits are available through September 30, 2026, for Day 1 and August 30, 2026, for Day 2. An extension for Day 1 was made due to the late addition of NHA credits. NHA credits are not available for the Day 2 live sessions.

    If you were unable to attend the HAI Summit, recordings for individual sessions are now available through TRAIN PA. Please see the below list for course name and the associated course number. Once you locate the course in TRAIN PA, you will need to:

    • Register 
    • Select type of CE 
    • Complete training
    • Complete post assessment 
    • Complete evaluation 

     

    View the 2026 HAI Summit Agenda and Speaker Biographies

    Explore new advances in infection prevention through expert‑led sessions across two half‑days.

    View the agenda and bios