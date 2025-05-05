The Department of Health is responsible for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of individuals with intellectual disabilities or other related conditions living in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICFs/IID) or Intermediate Care Facilities for Persons with Other Related Conditions (ICFs/ORC) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The department is also responsible for enforcing quality care standards for Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTF) for individuals under 21 years of age and Community Mental Health Centers (CMHC).
A division of the department is the designated state survey agency responsible for inspecting ICFs/IID, ICFs/ORC, PRTFs and CMHCs for compliance with federal certification standards and for conducting complaint investigations.
ICF/IID and ICF/ORC Links
- Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICFs/IID)
- ICF/IID Federal Regulations
- Listing of Facilities including ICFs
PRTF Links
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
- PRTF Regs Subpart G
- Certification and Compliance for PRTFs
- What is a PRTF?
- Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTF) Clarification
- Federal Reporting Requirements
- Death Reporting Guidance
- Death Reporting Worksheet
- Reporting Contacts
- Memorandum of Understanding between DOH and DHS regarding PRTFs.
- FAQs pertaining to Act 179 of 2006 and Act 73 of 2007 (employee record checks)
CMHC Links
Additional Information
Contact Information
Please note change of address
Division of Intermediate Care Facilities
2525 7th Street, Suite 210
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-783-3980
RA-DHDIVINTERCAREFAC@pa.gov