The Department of Health is responsible for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of individuals with intellectual disabilities or other related conditions living in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICFs/IID) or Intermediate Care Facilities for Persons with Other Related Conditions (ICFs/ORC) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



The department is also responsible for enforcing quality care standards for Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTF) for individuals under 21 years of age and Community Mental Health Centers (CMHC).



A division of the department is the designated state survey agency responsible for inspecting ICFs/IID, ICFs/ORC, PRTFs and CMHCs for compliance with federal certification standards and for conducting complaint investigations.



ICF/IID and ICF/ORC Links

PRTF Links

CMHC Links

Additional Information

Contact Information

Please note change of address

Division of Intermediate Care Facilities

2525 7th Street, Suite 210

Harrisburg, PA 17110

717-783-3980

RA-DHDIVINTERCAREFAC@pa.gov