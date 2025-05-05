School Immunization Information

​Vaccinations are required for children to attend school in Pennsylvania. The new regulations took effect at the start of the 2017/18 school year.



Information for Parents:

Information for Schools:

School Immunization Law Report (SILR)

All web-based reports must be entered between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. If you have additional questions after reviewing this packet, contact Janine Strick at 717-787-5681.

Training to complete the SILR is available at TRAIN PA using the course ID 1081113.