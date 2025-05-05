School Immunization Information

Vaccinations are required for children to attend school in Pennsylvania. The new regulations took effect at the start of the 2017/18 school year.
Information for Parents:
- School Immunization Rates
- PA State Law and Regulation
- School Vaccination Information for Parents (English)
- School Vaccination Information for Parents (Spanish)
- School Vaccination Requirement Fact Sheet (English)
- School Vaccination Requirement Fact Sheet (Spanish)
- Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule
- CDC Vaccine Safety
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program
- Health Requirements to Attend School in PA
- General Immunization Guidance
Information for Schools:
- School Immunization Rates
- PA State Law and Regulation
- Certificate of Immunizations (School Immunization Card – One Page)
- Medical Certificate (School Immunization Card – Red/White)
- School Vaccination Requirement Fact Sheet (English)
- School Vaccination Requirement Fact Sheet (Spanish)
- Algorithm
- Algorithm 2
- Immunization Materials Order Form
- Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule
- Frequently Asked Questions
- PIERS Information for School Nurses
- PA School Immunization and Reporting Requirements Manual
School Immunization Law Report (SILR)
All web-based reports must be entered between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. If you have additional questions after reviewing this packet, contact Janine Strick at 717-787-5681.
Training to complete the SILR is available at TRAIN PA using the course ID 1081113.