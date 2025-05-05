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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

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    ​​​Department of Health Communications Office

    Direct all media inquiries to: ra-dhpressoffice@pa.gov
    Phone: 717-787-1783
    View DOH Press Releases

    • Communications Director – Barry Ciccocioppo
    • Press Secretary – Neil Ruhland
    • Deputy Press Secretary – Stephanie Nojiri​
      • Media inquiries, unless referring to those items assigned to the Public Information Officer below
    • Public Information Officer – Eli Steiker-Ginzberg ​
      •  Media inquiries related to a disease outbreak, the flu, or any natural or manmade disaster
    • Deputy Communications Director – Stephanie Goodling
      •  Media marketing campaigns, publications, branding and public outreach
    • Digital Director – Tara Immel
      •  Website content, social media accounts, and digital projects
    • Deputy Digital Director – 