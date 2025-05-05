Direct all media inquiries to: ra-dhpressoffice@pa.gov
Phone: 717-787-1783
View DOH Press Releases
- Communications Director – Barry Ciccocioppo
- Press Secretary – Neil Ruhland
- Deputy Press Secretary – Stephanie Nojiri
- Media inquiries, unless referring to those items assigned to the Public Information Officer below
- Public Information Officer – Eli Steiker-Ginzberg
- Media inquiries related to a disease outbreak, the flu, or any natural or manmade disaster
- Deputy Communications Director – Stephanie Goodling
- Media marketing campaigns, publications, branding and public outreach
- Digital Director – Tara Immel
- Website content, social media accounts, and digital projects
- Deputy Digital Director –