The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) within the Bureau of Epidemiology aims to protect patients, residents, visitors, and health care personnel and promote safety, quality, and value in the health care delivery system. Health care associated infections (HAIs) are infections people get when receiving health care for other conditions. HAIs can occur in any health care environment, inpatient or outpatient, and are an important patient safety concern. They can impact patients and range from being easily treatable to causing longer hospital stays and even death. HAIs also present financial burdens on the United States health care system. The HAIP division works to prevent HAIs with different activities, including outbreak response, multidrug-resistant organism prevention, infection prevention and control education, antimicrobial stewardship, infection control plan review, and surveillance and tracking of HAIs. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov or call 717-425-5422 for non-urgent concerns.