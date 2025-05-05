The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) within the Bureau of Epidemiology aims to protect patients, residents, visitors, and health care personnel and promote safety, quality, and value in the health care delivery system. Health care associated infections (HAIs) are infections people get when receiving health care for other conditions. HAIs can occur in any health care environment, inpatient or outpatient, and are an important patient safety concern. They can impact patients and range from being easily treatable to causing longer hospital stays and even death. HAIs also present financial burdens on the United States health care system. The HAIP division works to prevent HAIs with different activities, including outbreak response, multidrug-resistant organism prevention, infection prevention and control education, antimicrobial stewardship, infection control plan review, and surveillance and tracking of HAIs. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov or call 717-425-5422 for non-urgent concerns.
The Steward
The HAIP Division newsletter focusing on infection prevention and reducing antimicrobial resistance through antimicrobial stewardship.
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2026
- Summer 2026 (Hand Hygiene, Validation of Infection Data, Outpatient Antibiotic Prescribing)
- Spring 2026 (2024 Hospital AR, HAI Dashboard)
2025
- Winter 2025/26 (AS Core Elements in LTC, 2026 HAI Summit)
- Fall 2025 (2024 Hospital AU, USAAW, Education Summary)
- Summer 2025 (IPs and EVS, Endemic Mycoses)
- Spring 2025 (2023 Hospital AU, Outbreak Response Summary)
2024
- Fall-Winter 2024-25 (2022 Hospital AU, USAAW, Reprocessing Game)
- Summer 2024 (Outpatient and LTC AU, Candida auris Response)
- Spring 2024 (Endemic Mycoses, Education from SPICE and PFL)
2023
- Winter 2023-24 (AS and ICP Priority, Candida auris Admission Screenings)
- Fall 2023 (NHSN Data Quality 2022, USAAW, PA HAI Summit 2023)
- Summer 2023 (HBV/HCV Prevention, MDRO and EBP)
- Spring 2023 (iGAS, TB, 2018 HAI Report)