The Pennsylvania Public School Code, Article XIV School Health Services, Section 1402. Health Services requires that "Each child of school age shall be given by methods established by the Advisory Health Board,...(2) a hearing test by a school nurse or medical technician..."



The hearing screen requirement is further defined in regulation, 28 PA Code, Chapter 23, Section 23.5. Hearing screening tests:

(a) Identity. A hearing screening test determines the response to discrete frequencies presented at a specified decibel level.

(b) Test equipment. An individual pure tone audiometer or other screening equipment approved by the Department of Health shall be utilized for hearing screening tests.

(c) Frequencies employed. Frequencies of 250, 500, 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000 cycles per second shall be employed in screening testing.

(d) Pupils to be tested. Each year, pupils in kindergarten, special ungraded classes, and grades one, two, three, seven, and eleven shall be given a hearing screening test."