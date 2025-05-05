If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Birth centers provide care before, during and after delivery to low risk mothers-to-be.  The centers are designed and equipped to provide care for the mother and newborn in a home-like setting and includes accommodations for support persons during the birthing process. Birthing services are provided in a building organized to provide necessary staff and facilities to support the birthing process. These services are limited to mothers-to-be who do not have medical conditions that may complicate the birth.  Women with complications must be transferred to a hospital to handle the accompanying risks for the mother and child.

    The Department of Health licenses and surveys birth centers to assure care is provided within health and safety standards established by rule and statute.  The department enforces these standards by annually conducting surveys of the centers.

    Provider Information

    In order to meet the life safety requirements of the regulations, contact:
    Mr. Charles Schlegel, Director
    Division of Safety Inspection
    2525 N 7th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110​
    ​Phone: 717-787-1911 or visit the building safety page.

    Architectural construction plans for your proposed facility must be submitted to the Division of Safety Inspection for review and approval.

    Application for State Licensure

    To apply for licensure of a birth center in Pennsylvania, please complete the form below.

    Birth Center Application

    Questions?
    Email ra-dhhlicenquestions@pa.gov
     
    Be sure to include your agency’s name in the memo section. Mail the initial application fee to:

    Please note change of address
    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    Division of Home Health
    2525 N 7th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110​

     