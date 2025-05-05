Home care agencies (HCAs) and home care registries (HCRs) provide non-skilled services to individuals in their homes or other independent living environments.



Home care services – The term encompasses the following activities:

Personal care.



Assistance with instrumental activities of daily living.



Companionship services.



Respite care.



Specialized care.

Home Care Online Application Process Update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Home Health (DHH), has implemented a new online application process for Home Care Agencies and/or Home Care Registries. Applications are now available. View the Initial Provider Application page.

Questions regarding this process can be sent to RA-dhhomehealth@pa.gov.

Mailed or emailed submissions will no longer be accepted effective March 31, 2026.

These updates are part of DHH’s ongoing effort to support the timely processing of initial license applications, licensure renewals, and change of ownership (CHOW) applications.

Updated Application Form: The Home Care Agencies and/or Registries licensure application now includes references to the relevant regulations for each section and the new RA account information for additional guidance.

Revised Password Agreement: Updates have been made to improve clarity and strengthen system security.

For questions or additional information, please contact DHH through the appropriate Resource Account (RA) listed on our Home Care Program webpage.