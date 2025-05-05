Submit Feedback, Ask a Question, or File a Complaint
Use our contact form to submit feedback, ask a question, or file a non-facility complaint.
Before submitting, please note the following:
- For questions about marriage and divorce records: Marriage license records are maintained by the Marriage License Clerk in the county courthouse of the county issuing the license. Divorce records are kept in the Prothonotary's Office in the county where the divorce was granted. DOH does not have this information.
- For restaurant/food safety complaints: If you have a problem with food you bought or ate, tell someone about it. You can file a complain about food from places like restaurants, food trucks, caterers, grocery stores, or convenience stores. Contact the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to file a concern or complaint.
- For complaints about bedbugs or pests in rental housing: Contact your local municipality or code office to file a concern or complaint.
Reach out to the Vital Records Office with questions or concerns about birth and death certifications, adoptions, and genealogy.
Please note: Marriage license records are maintained by the Marriage License Clerk in the county courthouse of the county issuing the license. Divorce records are kept in the Prothonotary's Office in the county where the divorce was granted. DOH does not have this information.
- Toll-free 844-228-3516 (available Monday - Friday, 7:15 am to 6:00 pm)
- Use the online form
Have a question about medical marijuana? Call 888-733-5595, between 7 am - 9 pm ET, 7 days a week, excluding state holidays.
Use the CIAA Violation Report Form to file a complaint regarding a potential violation of the Pennsylvania Clean Indoor Air Act (CIAA). The CIAA prohibits people from smoking in a public place, and requires business owners to prohibit smoking and post signs where required.
This form is to be used to report the following potential violations:
- The owner, operator, or manager of the premises failed to post proper signage.
- The owner, operator, or manager of the premises is allowing smoking where it is prohibited.
Use the Clinical Laboratory Complaint Form (Act 122-2013) to report a concern or complaint that you have about a laboratory's operation.
Do you have an environmental health concern? Complete the environmental health concern form (please do not send COVID-19-related emails to this address. To contact the department about COVID-19 questions, complete the Department of Health Contact Form)
You may also call 717-787-3350 with environmental health concerns.
Speak up, we're listening. To file a nursing home concern or complaint:
- Call 1-800-254-5164
- Use the online complaint form
- Email c-ncomplai@pa.gov
- Send mail to:
Division of Nursing Care Facilities Director
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Division of Nursing Care Facilities
625 Forster St., Room 526, Health and Human Services Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
- Fax 717-772-2163
Have a concern or complaint about a facility, such as a hospital, intermediate care facility, ambulatory surgical facility, birth center, or other health facility?
- Call 1-800-254-5164
- Use the online complaint form
Have a concern or complaint about a home health agency? Call 1-800-254-5164.