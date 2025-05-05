Any business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who is manufacturing, distributing or retailing drugs, medical devices, and/or cosmetics must register with the Department of Health unless otherwise noted as a designated exemption. Please note the Drug Device and Cosmetic program does not issue individual practitioner’s CDS/Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) licenses or DEA licenses. Practitioners should contact their respective licensing Board.
Regulations/Statutes
- Pennsylvania Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act
- Pennsylvania Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Regulations
- Pennsylvania Non-Controlled Substances (List I) Registration and Reporting Act
- Generic Drug Substitution/Equivalency Overview of Laws/Regulations
- Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy
- Narrow Therapeutic Index General Information
- Federal Requirements for Electronic Orders and Prescriptions
- Pennsylvania Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License Act
- Surety Bond General Guidance
Contact Us
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Attn: Drug & Device Program
2525 North 7th Street
Suite 210D
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: (717) 787-4779
Fax: (717) 231-4790
Send email correspondence to: ra-ddc@pa.gov