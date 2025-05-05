If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics Program

    Any business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who is manufacturing, distributing or retailing drugs, medical devices, and/or cosmetics must register with the Department of Health unless otherwise noted as a designated exemption. Please note the Drug Device and Cosmetic program does not issue individual practitioner’s CDS/Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) licenses or DEA licenses. Practitioners should contact their respective licensing Board.

    Regulations/Statutes

      Contact Us

      Pennsylvania Department of Health
      Attn: Drug & Device Program
      2525 North 7th Street
      Suite 210D
      Harrisburg, PA 17110
      Phone: (717) 787-4779
      Fax: (717) 231-4790

      Send email correspondence to: ra-ddc@pa.gov

       