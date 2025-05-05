Any business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who is manufacturing, distributing or retailing drugs, medical devices, and/or cosmetics must register with the Department of Health unless otherwise noted as a designated exemption. Please note the Drug Device and Cosmetic program does not issue individual practitioner’s CDS/Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) licenses or DEA licenses. Practitioners should contact their respective licensing Board.

Regulations/Statutes

Contact Us

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Attn: Drug & Device Program

2525 North 7th Street

Suite 210D

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Phone: (717) 787-4779

Fax: (717) 231-4790