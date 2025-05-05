Updated 8/28/2026



Please submit all verification of employment forms and waiver receipt items to waiverprograms@pa.gov. These documents can also be found on the side of the page. Please use all current documents on page. All applications must be submitted electronically to waiverprograms@pa.gov.

Conrad 30 Waiver

The Conrad 30 application period will open October 1, 2026 through December 18, 2026.

Sponsors are required to ensure a complete application upon submission. Carefully follow the checklist provided. Avoid including unnecessary documents or printouts from websites.

The Conrad 30 program allows international medical graduates, who hold a J-1 visa, to apply for a waiver of the two-year residence requirement in their last year of training. In return, the physician must practice a total of three years in an approved Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) or Medically Underserved Area (MUA) in Pennsylvania. The program focuses on primary care providers; however, specialists may apply and will be considered on an as-needed basis. The goal of the program is to improve access to primary care.

Each state is allowed to sponsor up to 30 physicians each year. Submission of an application packet does not guarantee the Department will sponsor a physician for a waiver. All applications are submitted electronically to waiverprograms@pa.gov.

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

Please follow the policies identified by ARC when submitting applications to the Department for review. The link is available on the right-hand side of the page.

The ARC program allows international medical graduates, who hold a J-1 visa, to apply for a waiver of their two-year residency requirement. In return, the physician must practice a total of three years in a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA), within one of the counties identified by ARC.

The goal of the program is to improve access to comprehensive, affordable health care in the Appalachian Region.

Requests for waiver support must be sponsored by the state within the Appalachian Region. All applications are submitted electronically to waiverprograms@pa.gov along with one paper application.

National Interest Waiver

A National Interest Waiver is an exemption from the labor certification process and job offer requirements for advanced degree/exceptional ability physicians. Time spent in J status does not apply.

In return for the waiver support, the physician must practice for a total of five years full-time. If the physician has already completed a three-year Conrad 30 or ARC waiver, then an additional two years is needed.

A letter of completion is needed from the state in which the physician had completed their waiver as proof of the three-year service commitment.

All applications are submitted electronically to waiverprograms@pa.gov.