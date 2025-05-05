All children should be immunized at regular health care visits, beginning at birth. Immunizations are very important in keeping children healthy. The recommended childhood and adolescent schedule urges vaccinations starting at birth through 24 months of age, with boosters and catch-up vaccines continuing through the teenage years and into adulthood. By immunizing, children are protected against the potentially devastating effects of vaccine-preventable diseases. Immunization is the most cost-effective preventive health measure.
- Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule
- Infant and Child Immunization Guide
- Vaccination Requirements for Attendance in Pennsylvania Schools
- Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program
- Perinatal Hepatitis B Program
- Hepatitis B Birth Dose Honor Roll
- National Immunization Awareness Month