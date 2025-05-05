On March 17, 2026, the Commonwealth Court temporarily enjoined the Bureau from enforcing the regulation at 28 Pa. Code § 1151[a].27(f)(iii) when considering requests to approve medical marijuana vaporization products containing added substances in the form of botanically-derived terpenes. AES Compassionate Care v. Bogen, No. 176 MD 2025 (Cmwlth. Ct. Mar. 17, 2026). As a result, when considering a request to approve a medical marijuana vaporization product, the Bureau will not consider whether an added botanically-derived terpene is permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the applicable route of administration and dosage.

NEW: Orally Dissolving Formulations (ODF) Guidance now available for Grower-Processors.

Grower-Processors can now download commonly used request forms on the new forms page. Please follow the instructions on each form for completion and submittal to the Office of Medical Marijuana. Please use these updated forms for all requests. NEW FORM: STRAIN NAME APPROVAL REQUEST FORM. Please use this form for requesting new strain names only.



Frequently Asked Questions

What are the requirements to become an approved Grower-Processor of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania?

The department may issue permits for no more than 25 growers/processors. No more than five grower-processors may also be issued a dispensary permit. The application process requires an applicant – at a minimum – to:

Apply for, and be awarded, a permit with the department before growing-processing medical marijuana.

Provide information in the permit application, including, but not limited to: Ability to maintain effective security and control to prevent diversion, abuse or other illegal conduct. Evidence of municipality zoning requirements compliance. Provide a diversity plan.

Submit a permit application with: Initial non-refundable fee of $10,000. Permit fee of $200,000, which is refundable if the permit is not granted. Proof of $2 million in capital ($500,000 of which must be on deposit in a financial institution).



Those that are awarded a permit must complete a two-hour training course. As permitted by the Act, the department may provide for other requirements through temporary regulations.