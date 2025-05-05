​​​​​​Choosing a Nursing Home

Moving into a nursing home is a big life change. Use these steps to help you choose a nursing home for yourself or a family member:

Find nursing homes in your area

Compare the quality of the nursing homes

Review survey results

Visit nursing homes you are considering

Choose the nursing home that best meets your needs

Review this booklet published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: 02174: Your Guide to Choosing a Nursing Home.

Questions to Ask When You Visit a Nursing Home.

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help you compare nursing homes more easily. View facility results.

In 2016, the Nursing Home Quality Improvement Task Force released recommendations for changing how nursing homes function and improving the quality of life for all residents. Read the task force report recommendations.



What is a Nursing Home Survey?

Nursing homes are inspected each year by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. These surveys help to make sure that nursing homes are following state and federal regulations.

Surveys usually take several days, are unannounced and happen during the day or night. Survey Teams:

Examine how well the nursing home ensures that its residents feel “at home”

Evaluate how well the nursing home provides care to its residents by meeting minimum regulatory standards

Use tools to determine the quality of care and quality of life of nursing home residents

After a survey is completed, a written report is given to the nursing home. If problems are identified, the surveyors must decide how serious the problems are and the nursing home must submit a plan to correct the problems. Penalties may be given to the facility depending on the seriousness of the problem. You can ask to see a copy of a survey report at any nursing home or you can view the reports on our website. Survey reports can be viewed on our Find a Facility page, which allows you to conveniently search for facility results by location.

Nursing Home Inspection Process

Where Can I Find Nursing Home Survey Reports and Sanctions?

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

The Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program helps people solve problems they have with long-term care services to improve long-term living for both residents and families.

Request Assistance from a Long-Term Care Ombudsman | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania