Office of Health Equity

Pennsylvania Department of Health

625 Forster Street

Harrisburg, PA

717-547-3315

OHE Contacts



David Saunders

Office of Health Equity Director

davidsaund@pa.gov



Emily Lebo

Public Health Program Administrator

elebo@pa.gov



Samuel Elenwo

Public Health Program Administrator

selenwo@pa.gov

Christina Gareis

Public Health Program Administrator

cgareis@pa.gov

Advisory Committee



The Office of Health Equity Advisory Committee advises the Secretary of Health on inequalities and recommends actions that are based on data, evidence, and cultural awareness. The advisors increase public awareness of health injustices and encourage statewide, community, and individual actions so that we can have a healthy Pennsylvania for all.