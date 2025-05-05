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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Office of Health Equity
    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    625 Forster Street
    Harrisburg, PA
    717-547-3315

    OHE Contacts

    David Saunders
    Office of Health Equity Director
    davidsaund@pa.gov

    Emily Lebo
    Public Health Program Administrator
    elebo@pa.gov

    Samuel Elenwo
    Public Health Program Administrator
    selenwo@pa.gov

    Christina Gareis
    Public Health Program Administrator
    cgareis@pa.gov

    Advisory Committee

    The Office of Health Equity Advisory Committee advises the Secretary of Health on inequalities and recommends actions that are based on data, evidence, and cultural awareness. The advisors increase public awareness of health injustices and encourage statewide, community, and individual actions so that we can have a healthy Pennsylvania for all.

    FIRST NAME

    LAST NAME

    ORGANIZATION

    TITLE/POSITION

    Cheryl

    Bettigole, MD, MPH

    University of Pennsylvania

    Director of Public Health Integration

    Professor, Clinical Family Medicine and Community Health

    Professor, Medical Ethics and Health Policy

    Nia

    Coaxum, MPH, CHES

    Philadelphia Department of Public Health

    Philly Joy Bank Program Manager 

    Lisa

    Davis, MHA

    Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health

    Director

    Desha

    Dickson, MS, CDE

    Tower Health

    Vice President, DEI & Community Wellness

    Oralia

    Garcia Dominic, Ph.D., M.S., M.A.

    National Institute of Rural and Minority Health

    Founder and President

    Evelyn

    Gonzalez, M.A.

     Temple University | Fox Chase Cancer Center

    Assistant Director, Office of Community Outreach & Engagement

    Sherri

    Landis

    The Arc of Pennsylvania

    Executive Director

    Tina

    Nixon, MHA, CDE

    Dauphin County Government

    Clerk of Courts

    Khadijah

    Mitchell, PhD, MS

    Temple University | Fox Chase cancer Center

    Assistant Professor

    Brenda

    Shelton-Dunston, MPH

    Philadelphia Black Women’s Health Alliance

    Executive Director

    Johanna

    Vidal-Phelan, MD, MBA, FAAP, CHIE

    The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh

    President and Chief Executive Officer

    Norman

    Weinstein, Esquire

    Galfand Berger Law Firm

    Attorney

    Janine

    Jelks-Seale

    UPMC Health Plan | Insurance Services Division

    Director, Health Equity

    George

    Choe

    Jaisohn Center / Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation

    President & CEO