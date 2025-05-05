Office of Health Equity
Pennsylvania Department of Health
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA
717-547-3315
OHE Contacts
David Saunders
Office of Health Equity Director
davidsaund@pa.gov
Emily Lebo
Public Health Program Administrator
elebo@pa.gov
Samuel Elenwo
Public Health Program Administrator
selenwo@pa.gov
Christina Gareis
Public Health Program Administrator
cgareis@pa.gov
Advisory Committee
The Office of Health Equity Advisory Committee advises the Secretary of Health on inequalities and recommends actions that are based on data, evidence, and cultural awareness. The advisors increase public awareness of health injustices and encourage statewide, community, and individual actions so that we can have a healthy Pennsylvania for all.
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
ORGANIZATION
TITLE/POSITION
Cheryl
Bettigole, MD, MPH
University of Pennsylvania
Director of Public Health Integration
Professor, Clinical Family Medicine and Community Health
Professor, Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Nia
Coaxum, MPH, CHES
Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Philly Joy Bank Program Manager
Lisa
Davis, MHA
Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health
Director
Desha
Dickson, MS, CDE
Tower Health
Vice President, DEI & Community Wellness
Oralia
Garcia Dominic, Ph.D., M.S., M.A.
National Institute of Rural and Minority Health
Founder and President
Evelyn
Gonzalez, M.A.
Temple University | Fox Chase Cancer Center
Assistant Director, Office of Community Outreach & Engagement
Sherri
Landis
The Arc of Pennsylvania
Executive Director
Tina
Nixon, MHA, CDE
Dauphin County Government
Clerk of Courts
Khadijah
Mitchell, PhD, MS
Temple University | Fox Chase cancer Center
Assistant Professor
Brenda
Shelton-Dunston, MPH
Philadelphia Black Women’s Health Alliance
Executive Director
Johanna
Vidal-Phelan, MD, MBA, FAAP, CHIE
The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Norman
Weinstein, Esquire
Galfand Berger Law Firm
Attorney
Janine
Jelks-Seale
UPMC Health Plan | Insurance Services Division
Director, Health Equity
George
Choe
Jaisohn Center / Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation
President & CEO