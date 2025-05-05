The Department of Health is responsible for the licensing and oversight of Pennsylvania’s hospitals. ​The department conducts the Medicare and licensure surveys, as well as complaint and incident investigations for these facilities.



For questions about how to become a licensed facility, please contact:

Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care

Room 532, Health & Human Services Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

RA-DAAC@pa.gov



For information on how to use deemed accreditation in lieu of licensure, please complete the following form and return to the Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care.



Important Update: Notification Guidance

The Department of Health has repealed the Hospital Equipment Attestation Guidance. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (ASFs) should now follow the updated Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care (DAAC) Notification Guidance for all notifications and reporting requirements. Please refer to DAAC Notification Guidance.

To add a new service, please complete the following form(s) and return to the Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care.