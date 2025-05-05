Article XIV requires vision screenings and examinations. Additionally, regulations specify that "[v]ision screening tests shall be conducted annually by a nurse, teacher, or medical technician." 28 Pa. Code § 23.4. Based on the Public School Code and its relevant regulations, the following procedures were developed to identify students with visual impairments:



Vision Resources

Below is a list of vision resources for parents and guardians of students who failed the vision screening and examination and need a comprehensive eye examination performed by an ophthalmologist or optometrist:



Act 122 – Amendment to the Public School Code of 1949

On November 25, 2020, Act 122 was signed into law and changed requirements for vision screenings and examinations. The vision requirements of Act 122, however, only apply to school years beginning after regulations are promulgated "to establish vision screening standards based on instrument-based vision screening technologies or visual acuity testing, taking into consideration national guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Association of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus."

Regulations with the new vision screening standards will be promulgated in the future.

NOTE: This webpage contains resources, including links to websites created by outside organizations. These resources are provided for convenience and do not constitute an endorsement by the Pennsylvania Department of Health of any viewpoints, products, or services offered or expressed within.

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