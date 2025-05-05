These modules have been planned and implemented by the CAMC Health Education and Research Institute and Quality Insights. CAMC Health Education and Research Institute is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the health care team.

Physicians and Physician Assistants Nurses and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, and Podiatrists CE per Module 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit 1 contact hour 1 contact hour

Physicians: The CAMC Health Education and Research Institute designates this virtual live activity for a maximum of 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Nurses: The CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. This offering has been approved for 1 contact hour (JA0026-22-22-471).

Pharmacists: Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Provider: Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association (PPA) Activity Format: Home Study / Web-Based Target Audience: Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians Credit Available: Each module is approved for 1.0 contact hour of ACPE-accredited continuing education.

Others: Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) credits are accepted by the following: American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO), Pennsylvania State Board of Optometry, and Pennsylvania State Board of Podiatry. ANCC nursing continuing education associated with this activity will be accepted by the Pennsylvania Board of Social Workers. Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors may also claim CME/CE credit.

Dental Providers are not eligible for CE credit. However, they may use the non-CME certificate to fulfill Act 124 requirements.

Opioid or other SUD training requirement for DEA registrants: Each module also fulfills one of the required eight training hours on opioid or other substance use disorders treatment, as mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 for DEA-registered practitioners.

Pennsylvania Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Pharmacy, Podiatry, Nursing, and Dentistry boards approved certain modules to meet Pennsylvania professional licensing requirements: