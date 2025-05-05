If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Sexually Transmitted Diseases

    Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) are illnesses that have a main mode of transfer by means of sexual behavior, which may include vaginal intercourse, oral sex, or anal sex. Common STDs include AIDS, HIV, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, and Chlamydia.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE

    See Sexually Transmitted Diseases dataset.

    County Health Profiles

    A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.

    Healthy People

    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Dashboard

    Interactive tool to explore surveillance summaries of viral hepatitis in Pennsylvania.

    Minority Health Disparities

    This report focuses on significant differences among races/ethnicities for selected health topics.

    External Data Sources

    Sexually Transmitted Diseases FastStats (CDC)

    Sexually Transmitted Disease (CDC)

    Philadelphia Department of Public Health STD

    Allegheny County Health Department STD