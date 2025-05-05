Department of Health Data
See Sexually Transmitted Diseases dataset.
A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.
A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Dashboard
Interactive tool to explore surveillance summaries of viral hepatitis in Pennsylvania.
This report focuses on significant differences among races/ethnicities for selected health topics.
External Data Sources
Sexually Transmitted Diseases FastStats (CDC)
Sexually Transmitted Disease (CDC)
Philadelphia Department of Public Health STD