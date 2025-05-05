Department of Health Data



EDDIE

See Sexually Transmitted Diseases dataset.

County Health Profiles



A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.

Healthy People

A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Dashboard

Interactive tool to explore surveillance summaries of viral hepatitis in Pennsylvania.

Minority Health Disparities



This report focuses on significant differences among races/ethnicities for selected health topics.

External Data Sources

Sexually Transmitted Diseases FastStats (CDC)

Sexually Transmitted Disease (CDC)

Philadelphia Department of Public Health STD

Allegheny County Health Department STD