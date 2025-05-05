Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report
The Health Informatics Office annually produces its Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report, which contains birth outcome data and selected youth death and infant death totals for the fifty most populous cities and boroughs in Pennsylvania. Report data includes:
- Birthweight
- Prenatal care
- Mother's smoking status
- Preterm births
- Breastfeeding
- Births to mothers under age 18
- Death counts for leading causes of death for residents ages 1-19
- Infant death counts and rates
Attention Data Users: Beginning in 2025, the Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report underwent formatting changes, shifting from a PDF report to an interactive webpage with downloadable data. The report now contains data for 50 municipalities as well as Pennsylvania totals. Smoking status and prenatal care measures now include counts and percentages over the duration of pregnancy as well as status during the first trimester of pregnancy. Youth death data now reflects counts for ages 1-19 as well as tables for nontransport accidents and homicides.
Historical reports
Use the search below for previous years archived reports and data files.
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