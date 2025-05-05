The Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance (PennOSHS) Program applies epidemiologic surveillance methods to prevent and reduce work-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths in Pennsylvania. In response to Pennsylvania’s high burden of elevated adult blood lead levels compared to other states, the Adult Blood Lead Epidemiology and Surveillance (ABLES) program identifies sources of workplace and non-workplace lead exposure and provides education on ways to reduce exposure. Additional information can be found on the ABLES webpage and by viewing the interactive ABLES dashboard.
Protect Workers from Extreme Heat and Cold
Email dehe@pa.gov with your mailing address and indicate how many 12” x 18” posters you would like mailed to you at no cost. Spanish versions are also available at no cost, and additional languages are available upon request
PennOSHS Data and Publications
Below you will find PennOSHS and ABLES occupational health data dashboards, fact sheets, state reports, and publications. For more information, please contact us at dehe@pa.gov or 717-787-3350.
Reports
- Chemical Exposures and Health Outcomes of the East Palestine, Ohio Train Derailment on Pennsylvania First Responders
- Occupational Health Indicator Exploratory Report
- PennOSHS Annual Report 2021-2022
- PennOSHS Student Research Project
Publications
- Pennsylvania First Responder Assessment of Chemical Exposure Survey following the East Palestine, Ohio Train Derailment Identifies Job Duties with Chemical Exposures that Contribute to Specific Outcomes
- Temporal Trends in Workers’ Compensation Claims by Industry and Occupation in Pennsylvania (2014–2023): Journal of Occupational & Environmental Medicine
Educational Fact Sheets
- Workplace Exposure to Lead
- Workplace Exposure to Lead-Spanish Translation
- Take Home Lead Exposure
- Silica
- Heat-Related Illness and Worker Health
- Cold-Related Illness and Worker Health
- Construction Industry and Drug Overdoses
- Naturally Occurring Asbestos at the Workplace
Dashboards
Workplace Complaints
Request a Health Hazard Evaluation – NIOSH
PennOSHS Resources
Additional Resources
CSTE Occupational Health website
NIOSH State Surveillance program
Center for Workforce Information and Analysis (PA L&I)
PennOSHS Partners
Drexel Environmental and Occupational Health
Penn Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology
American Industrial Hygiene Association - Pittsburgh Chapter
Johns Hopkins Education and Research Center
Labor & Industry Bureau of Workers Compensation
PHILAPOSH-Philadelphia Area Project on Occupational Safety and Health
Indiana University of Pennsylvania OSHA Consultation Program