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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance (PennOSHS) Program

    The Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance (PennOSHS) Program applies epidemiologic surveillance methods to prevent and reduce work-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths in Pennsylvania. In response to Pennsylvania’s high burden of elevated adult blood lead levels compared to other states, the Adult Blood Lead Epidemiology and Surveillance (ABLES) program identifies sources of workplace and non-workplace lead exposure and provides education on ways to reduce exposure. Additional information can be found on the ABLES webpage and by viewing the interactive ABLES dashboard.

    Protect Workers from Extreme Heat and Cold

    Email dehe@pa.gov with your mailing address and indicate how many 12” x 18” posters you would like mailed to you at no cost. Spanish versions are also available at no cost, and additional languages are available upon request

    working in extreme heat poster available to order
    working in extreme cold poster available to order

    PennOSHS Data and Publications

    ​Below you will find PennOSHS and ABLES occupational health data dashboards, fact sheets, state reports, and publications. For more information, please contact us at dehe@pa.gov or 717-787-3350.

    Reports

    Publications

    Educational Fact Sheets

     Dashboards