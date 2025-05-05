The Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance (PennOSHS) Program applies epidemiologic surveillance methods to prevent and reduce work-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths in Pennsylvania. In response to Pennsylvania’s high burden of elevated adult blood lead levels compared to other states, the Adult Blood Lead Epidemiology and Surveillance (ABLES) program identifies sources of workplace and non-workplace lead exposure and provides education on ways to reduce exposure. Additional information can be found on the ABLES webpage and by viewing the interactive ABLES dashboard.

Protect Workers from Extreme Heat and Cold

Email dehe@pa.gov with your mailing address and indicate how many 12” x 18” posters you would like mailed to you at no cost. Spanish versions are also available at no cost, and additional languages are available upon request