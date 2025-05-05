The Pennsylvania Wastewater Surveillance System (PaWSS) works with wastewater treatment plants across the state and with national wastewater surveillance projects to measure viruses or other disease targets in wastewater. This helps us understand disease trends in the community.

What is Wastewater Surveillance?

Wastewater surveillance is the process of measuring viruses or other disease targets in a community's wastewater. Wastewater surveillance can provide important information for public health. When people are sick with certain contagious diseases, they may release pieces of the virus or other germs in their waste. These can then be measured in wastewater samples. Some benefits of using wastewater surveillance include:

People infected with certain diseases may shed pieces of virus or other germs in their waste before they feel sick or seek medical care.

Samples collected from wastewater treatment plants provide information about an entire community, not an individual.

An increase in viruses or other germs may be measured in wastewater before an increase in cases is reported.

Wastewater may help public health identify new virus strains or variants before clinical cases are found.

PaWSS Dashboard

The PaWSS dashboard shows trends of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and RSV found in wastewater samples from locations across Pennsylvania. This information helps us understand how these diseases are spreading within communities. To see data for a specific location, select the location from the list on the left side of the dashboard. The color of the dot on the map shows the latest trend category for that site. For more instructions on how to use the dashboard, select the icon. For more information about the dashboard itself, view the PaWSS SARS-CoV-2 dashboard FAQs.