Secretary of Health

Dr. Debra L. Bogen

Dr. Debra L. Bogen is the Secretary of Health. Prior to joining the Commonwealth, Dr. Bogen was the Director of the Allegheny County Health Department, where she and her staff stayed on top of the pandemic and provided consistent, measured and common-sense information to the public while working closely with many stakeholders in the county.

Prior to that appointment, Dr. Bogen was a member of the Pittsburgh region medical and research community for more than two decades. She held a primary academic appointment as Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh, and secondary appointments in psychiatry and clinical and translational science. Dr. Bogen also served as the Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Pediatrics at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She dedicated her career as a pediatrician to caring for children and families impacted by social inequities. Her clinical research focused on the impact of mental health and substance use on families.

Dr. Bogen earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed both her pediatric residency and general academic pediatrics fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was one of the founders of the Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank and served as the organization's Volunteer Medical Director until assuming her role at the state.

Executive Deputy Secretary - Kristen Rodack Kristen Rodack is the Executive Deputy Secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). Prior to serving in this role Ms. Rodack was the Director of the Policy Office for DOH. Ms. Rodack joined the Policy Office in July 2019 as a William Penn Fellow focused primarily on maternal and child health policy and health equity. In 2020, she transitioned to an Executive Policy Specialist and later served as the Deputy Policy Director. Prior to coming to the department, Ms. Rodack worked to address health disparities and contributing social determinants of health at the local level through work with a county health department and in various non-profit organizations. She is a licensed social worker and received a Master of Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and psychology also from the University of Pittsburgh.

Deputy Secretary for Administration - Danielle Pierre Danielle Pierre is the Deputy Secretary for Administration at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Ms. Pierre joined the Department of Health in 2015 and began her public health career as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Health Planning and Assessment, where she worked closely with the Bureaus of Epidemiology, Laboratories, Public Health Preparedness, Emergency Medical Services, and Community Health Systems. Ms. Pierre was most recently a Special Advisor to the Secretary of Health, serving as the Director of Operations for the department, overseeing all internal operations including space management, Commonwealth fleet management, and other administrative functions.

Deputy Secretary of Health Resources and Services - Muneeza Iqbal Muneeza Iqbal is the Deputy Secretary of Health Resources and Services at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Ms. Iqbal oversees the Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries, the Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention, the Health Research Office, the Primary Care Office, and the data modernization initiative. Prior to serving in this role, she was the executive advisor for Health Resources and Services, and played an instrumental role in getting the department's data modernization initiative off the ground. Ms. Iqbal has a background in public health, healthcare policy, and journalism. Previously, she worked as a consultant with Deloitte, with a focus on improving the structure and policy of the commonwealth's non-emergency medical transportation program. Prior to that, she created a public health curriculum for medical students and raised awareness on racial biases and inequities in medical education and the healthcare industry. Her previous work in global health sparked an interest in tackling barriers to healthcare access. Ms. Iqbal has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Journalism from New York University, and a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University.

Deputy Secretary, Health Preparedness and Community Protection - Shane Lockwood Shane Lockwood is the Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Mr. Lockwood has more than 30 years of experience in public health, emergency management, and leadership across local, regional, and state governments. Most recently, he served as Health Administrator and Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County, where he oversaw programs including environmental health, epidemiology, laboratory services, clinical services, school health, vital statistics, WIC, and community outreach. Mr. Lockwood also served as part of the Unified Command during major public health and emergency response efforts. Mr. Lockwood received his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health from Southern Connecticut State University and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Connecticut.

Deputy Secretary, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention - Cindy Findley Cindy Findley is the Deputy Secretary, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Ms. Findley has been with the Pennsylvania Department of Health since 2000, and began her public health career as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Health Planning and Assessment where she was involved with the Bureaus of Community Health Systems, Health Planning, Laboratory, Public Health Preparedness and Emergency Medical Services. In this role, she worked closely with program staff and helped determine their policy needs and assisted with various procedures. Ms. Findley then became a program administrator with the Special Kids Network in the Bureau of Family Health. From there, she was promoted to the program manager in the Division of Immunizations Vaccines for Children program, and then to the Division Director for Immunizations. Ms. Findley has served as the Bureau Director of Communicable Diseases, where she oversaw the Divisions of Immunizations, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Tuberculosis and HIV. Ms. Findley also served as the Acting Bureau Director for Health Promotion and Risk Reduction including services for Nutrition and Physical Activity, Cancer Prevention and Control, Tobacco Prevention and Violence Prevention, as well as the acting Bureau Director of Women’s Infants and Children. Ms. Findley has over 20 years of Social Work experience in the fields of long-term care and acute care hospital settings. She received her undergraduate degree in Social Work from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and her Master's degree in Social Work from Temple University of Pennsylvania.

Deputy Secretary, Quality Assurance - Jeanne Parisi Jeanne Parisi is the Deputy Secretary for Quality Assurance for the Department of Health. Ms. Parisi recently served as the Department of Human Services (DHS) Bureau Director for Human Services Licensing, overseeing licensure of Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Facilities. Prior to this, she served as DHS Division Director for Office of Long-Term Living focusing on home and community based services and managed the enrollment process for transitioning participants to managed long term services and supports in Community HealthChoices. She began her career supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities in community based services in New York and received her Master's in Public Administration from Baruch College, City University of New York.

Chief Counsel - Ed Cherry Ed Cherry was appointed Chief Counsel to the Department of Health in November 2026.

Director, Office of Budget - Anna Hewit Anna Hewit is the Budget Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Prior to serving in this role, Anna was the Assistant Director for the DOH Budget Office. Anna joined the Commonwealth in 2015 as a Financial Programs Trainee in the Department of Human Services focusing on general government operations. From there, she followed the Fiscal Management Specialist career path, coordinated with fiscal staff from multiple agencies for consolidated budget plans, and moved to the DOH Budget Office in 2019. Prior to coming to the Commonwealth, Anna owned and ran a landscaping business to pay for her bachelor’s in accounting. In May 2025, Anna earned her Master of Business Administration from Western Governor’s University. While getting her bachelor’s she won first place for Accounting Principles at the Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference. At Western Governors University, Anna won the Ethical Leadership Excellence Award. Anna is dedicated to applying her skills to benefit Pennsylvania residents.

Director, Office of Communications - Barry Ciccocioppo Barry Ciccocioppo is the Director of Communications at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Mr. Ciccocioppo has an extensive range of communications and media relations experience in the private and public sector where he served in the executive and legislative branches and, most recently, as communications director for the Department of the Auditor General. He completed the Management Development Institute at the Department of Labor & Industry where he led the communications team. Mr. Ciccocioppo earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from Shippensburg University. He is a graduate of the U.S. military's Defense Information School and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Director, Office of Legislative Affairs - Daniel Myers Daniel Myers is the Director of Legislative Affairs at the Pennsylvania Department of Heath. Mr. Myers most recently served as the Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Prior to that he served for 9 years as the Legislative Director/Counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General. Mr. Myers’ career began in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Research Office. Mr. Myers is a graduate of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law.

Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Director, Office of Policy - Maria Dispenziere Maria Dispenziere is the Director of Policy at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Prior to joining the agency, Ms. Dispenziere served as the Deputy Director and Acting Director of Legislative Affairs at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She previously served in various roles at the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, including as Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretary, Deputy Policy Director, and Deputy Legislative Director. Prior to joining the executive branch, Ms. Dispenziere served as Chief of Staff and Legislative Assistant in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Ms. Dispenziere has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and minor in Business from Villanova University, and a Master's degree in Public Policy from Monmouth University.