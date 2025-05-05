Illness spreads easily in schools; understanding this helps target prevention

Schools can bring together large groups of children and staff in shared indoor spaces. Illness often spreads through:

Coughs, sneezes, and respiratory droplets

Close contact during classroom activities, meals, recess, sports, and transportation

Shared materials and surfaces

Inadequate handwashing or hygiene habits

Everyday prevention keeps students healthy and learning

Core prevention strategies reduce the number of sick days and prevent outbreaks before they begin.

Improve air quality: Ensure existing heating and air conditioning systems meet the minimum outdoor air ventilation requirements in accordance with ventilation design codes. Bring in fresh outdoor air (open windows which can be safely opened), gather outdoors, or purify indoor air.

Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting: Frequently wipe down frequently touched surfaces. Clean other surfaces when they are visibly dirty. Use appropriate cleaning and disinfecting supplies and follow the directions.

Hand hygiene: Provide soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Encourage handwashing for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Respiratory etiquette: Encourage everyone to cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or elbow, then wash their hands immediately.

Vaccines reduce lost school and work days and help prevent serious illness

Vaccinations: By staying up to date with recommended immunizations, individuals can protect themselves, their families, and their communities from serious vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccinations are required for children to attend school in Pennsylvania. View the requirements.

Schools should encourage families and staff to stay up to date on all recommended vaccines. Routine vaccinations keep school and childcare communities protected. Annual flu and COVID-19 vaccination can also reduce absences for students and staff, supporting stable school operations.

When illness increases, add temporary layers of protection

When illness rises, schools can take more action. Additional strategies include:

Distancing and grouping: Use small groups and allow additional space. For example, when illness rates rise, consider keeping staff and students in the same groups all day to reduce the risk of spreading illness.

Illness monitoring: Keep track of illnesses and symptoms. Schools should create policies for monitoring illness. See below for symptoms which require exclusion.

Allow masking: When illness rates are increasing in your school or community, support individuals who choose this additional measure of protection.

Managing exposure: Handle contact with sick people carefully using proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and precautions. For example, if a student shows symptoms of a respiratory virus, offer a mask and a comfortable place to wait away from other students, like the nurse’s office, until their caregiver can take them home.

These temporary actions help control spread once illness is present.

Keep sick students and staff home until they are improving

Exclusion of sick students or staff:

Fever, especially with a new rash or behavioral changes.

Persistent vomiting.

Persistent diarrhea. Diarrhea that causes ‘accidents,’ is bloody, or >=3 loose stools within a 24-hour period.

Sores that are draining fluid and cannot be covered.

Worsening respiratory virus symptoms (stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat) not caused by something else, like allergies.

Specific readmission guidelines include:

No fever for at least 24 hours (without using fever-reducing medicine).

Fever with a new rash has been checked by a doctor and fever is gone.

Fever with productive cough has been checked by a doctor and fever is gone.

Open sores are crusted over and under medical treatment.

Vomiting has resolved overnight, and the child can hold down food/liquids prior to returning to school.

Diarrhea has resolved. Bloody diarrhea should be evaluated by a healthcare provider before return.

Respiratory symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours. Consider additional actions to prevent spreading the illness after return (normally for five days).

The child is well enough to attend school.

Some illnesses need their own school plan

Certain infections require specific school procedures due to their transmissibility or treatment requirements, including:

Strep throat

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Measles

Varicella (chickenpox)

Sport-related skin infections

Follow CDC and specific local or state health department guidance for these conditions.

Communicate clearly with families to help keep students safe

Clear, calm communication helps families understand what illnesses are circulating, recognize symptoms early, follow steps to prevent at home, and know when children should stay home or return to school. Keeping families informed supports early care, reduces spread, and helps keep students safe and schools open.

Protect students and staff at higher risk for severe illness

Some individuals may face higher risks. Schools should support:

Optional masking

Adjusted seating or participation

Coordination with families and healthcare providers

Staff need access to PPE when caring for ill students

Personnel caring for ill students should have access to any PPE needed and follow the recommended precautions. Provide gloves, masks, and eye protection when needed. PPE protects staff and prevents further spread.

Having an emergency operations plan (EOP) with an infectious disease section helps keep students in class and schools open

Schools should use multiple prevention strategies to stay open. Any changes in operations should be coordinated with their local health authorities and other impacted community partners.

PA DOH does not recommend school closures in the event of an outbreak. It is a district-level decision that should be made in collaboration with public health.

For more details, visit Maintaining School Operational Status | Children & School Preparedness | CDC

Disease-Specific Guidance is available when you need it