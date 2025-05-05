Welcome to the birth, death, and other vital statistics page, the premier source for vital statistics data in Pennsylvania. Use the following links to download or print various vital statistics and reports. At the bottom of this page you will find links to other websites and resources with an emphasis on vital statistics.

Large volume of the latest available and historical state, county and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity and various birth-related topics.

Large volume of the latest available and historical state, county and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity and various death-related topics.

Annual report of births, deaths, abortion, reported pregnancy and population statistics for the state, counties and major municipalities. Each report contains over 200 pages of statistics, charts and maps.

A series of 67 individual data listings - one for each county. Numerous statistics are shown for various health-related subject areas.

Statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths for fifty municipalities and Pennsylvania .

Occurrence data for the state and counties.

Interactive first name lookup tool and frequency tables for the state.

Annual report displaying various abortion statistics for the state and counties.

Annual report displaying maternal death statistics for the state.

Other resources

To access vital statistics for the United States, go to the National Center for Health Statistics web site.





