Welcome to the birth, death, and other vital statistics page, the premier source for vital statistics data in Pennsylvania. Use the following links to download or print various vital statistics and reports. At the bottom of this page you will find links to other websites and resources with an emphasis on vital statistics.
Birth Statistics
Large volume of the latest available and historical state, county and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity and various birth-related topics.
Death Statistics
Large volume of the latest available and historical state, county and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity and various death-related topics.
Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
Annual report of births, deaths, abortion, reported pregnancy and population statistics for the state, counties and major municipalities. Each report contains over 200 pages of statistics, charts and maps.
County Health Profiles
A series of 67 individual data listings - one for each county. Numerous statistics are shown for various health-related subject areas.
Maternal and Child Health Statistics
Statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths for fifty municipalities and Pennsylvania .
Marriage and Divorce Statistics
Occurrence data for the state and counties.
Most Popular First Names
Interactive first name lookup tool and frequency tables for the state.
Pennsylvania Abortion Report (PDF)
Annual report displaying various abortion statistics for the state and counties.
Maternal Death Report (PDF)
Annual report displaying maternal death statistics for the state.
Other resources
To access vital statistics for the United States, go to the National Center for Health Statistics web site.