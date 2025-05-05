The Division of Health Research was created to administer and manage Chapter 9 of the Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement (CURE) of the Tobacco Settlement Act 77 of 2001. This Act provides funding for formula and non-formula research grants. Act 77 of 2001 requires the creation of the Health Research Advisory Committee and the Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee, both coordinated by the Division of Health Research.



Additional research grants administered and managed by the Division of Health Research are Act 133 of 2004, and Act 39 of 2017 required the Juvenile Diabetes Cure Research Fund and Act 73 of 2018, which created the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.

Act 2004-133 created the Juvenile Diabetes Cure Research Fund. Contributions from tax refunds and the public provide the funds for these grants.

Act 2017-39 and Act 2018-73 created the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. Contributions from tax refunds and contributions when renewing a driver's license and vehicle registration provide the funds for these grants.

The administrator for the Department of Health Institutional Review Board (IRB) is located in the Division of Health Research and coordinates the meetings and maintains the SharePoint site for the IRB. Any questions pertaining to the IRB should be directed to the ra-dhirb@pa.gov resource account,

Clinical cancer trial research is the focus of the Cancer Trial Access for Pennsylvania Patients, which is coordinated in the Division of Health Research.



Cancer Trial Access for Pennsylvania Patients

On October 24, 2018, Governor Wolf signed Act 93 into law. The law mandates that a third-party nonprofit corporation or public charity that specializes in assisting cancer patients and increasing enrollment, retention, and minority participation in cancer clinical trials register with a Department of Health-approved Pennsylvania college or university with a school of public health. In addition, third-party entities shall update their registration annually (prior to July 1).

Drexel University has been designated by the Department of Health to manage the registration process of third-party entities per the requirements of Act 93. If you are a third-party reimbursement entity that is required to register under law, please click this link to begin the registration process: https://drexel.edu/ogcr/govt-affairs/state/

Contact Us

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Division of Health Research

Health and Human Services Building, Room 833

625 Forster Street

Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

717-547-3103

Ra-healthresearch@pa.gov

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