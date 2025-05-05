At the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we are committed to our mission to promote healthy behaviors, prevent injury and disease, and to assure the safe delivery of quality health care for all people in Pennsylvania. We strive every day to build healthy communities and a healthy Pennsylvania. Our approach to achieving the mission is to work at the community level with our trusted partners and bring resources from capital to community.



This strategic plan illustrates our commitment to health equity, collaboration, continuous quality improvement, and evidence-based decision-making. We used data from staff and partners, and state, national, and local sources to determine the opportunities that will lead to the greatest impact for Pennsylvanians. The department will build upon the great work already being done in the commonwealth to achieve a healthy Pennsylvania for all.

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