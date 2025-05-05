If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Department of Health Strategic Plan

    At the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we are committed to our mission to promote healthy behaviors, prevent injury and disease, and to assure the safe delivery of quality health care for all people in Pennsylvania. We strive every day to build healthy communities and a healthy Pennsylvania. Our approach to achieving the mission is to work at the community level with our trusted partners and bring resources from capital to community.

    This strategic plan illustrates our commitment to health equity, collaboration, continuous quality improvement, and evidence-based decision-making. We used data from staff and partners, and state, national, and local sources to determine the opportunities that will lead to the greatest impact for Pennsylvanians. The department will build upon the great work already being done in the commonwealth to achieve a healthy Pennsylvania for all.