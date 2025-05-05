The Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) is a free breast and cervical cancer screening program of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings are important to look for signs of cancer, even if you don’t have any symptoms. Screening tests are used as a tool to help identify disease early to make it easier to treat or cure. The PA-BCCEDP is funded by the Department of Health with money the department receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Services

If you meet the requirements, you may be able to receive the following services for free:

Mammograms and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to look for breast cancer

Pap and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests to look for cervical cancer

Follow-up tests if results are not normal

Patient navigation, helps set-up appointments and solve issues that make it difficult for you to get services

Requirements

1. Where You Live

You must live in Pennsylvania

2. Gender



Women and transgender people who have or had breasts or a cervix may be able to get screening tests



Transgender women (male-to-female), who have taken or are taking hormones

Transgender Men (female-to-male), who have not undergone a bilateral mastectomy

3. Age



Ages 40 through 64 for breast cancer testing

Ages 21 through 64 for cervical cancer testing

NOTE: People who are younger or older than the age requirements above may also qualify for screening services.

4. Income