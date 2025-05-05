The Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) is a free breast and cervical cancer screening program of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings are important to look for signs of cancer, even if you don’t have any symptoms. Screening tests are used as a tool to help identify disease early to make it easier to treat or cure. The PA-BCCEDP is funded by the Department of Health with money the department receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Services
If you meet the requirements, you may be able to receive the following services for free:
- Mammograms and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to look for breast cancer
- Pap and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests to look for cervical cancer
- Follow-up tests if results are not normal
Patient navigation, helps set-up appointments and solve issues that make it difficult for you to get services
Requirements
1. Where You Live
- You must live in Pennsylvania
2. Gender
- Women and transgender people who have or had breasts or a cervix may be able to get screening tests
- Transgender women (male-to-female), who have taken or are taking hormones
- Transgender Men (female-to-male), who have not undergone a bilateral mastectomy
3. Age
- Ages 40 through 64 for breast cancer testing
- Ages 21 through 64 for cervical cancer testing
- NOTE: People who are younger or older than the age requirements above may also qualify for screening services.
4. Income
- You may be able to get screening tests for free if your family's total income before taxes is at or below the income limits.
2025 Federal Poverty Income Guidelines at 250% of Poverty
July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027
|Persons in family/household
|Annual Income Limit
|Monthly Income Limit
|1
|$39,900
|$3,325
|2
|$54,100
|$4,508
|3
|$68,300
|$5,691
|4
|$82,500
|$6,875
|5
|$96,700
|$8,058
|6
|$110,900
|$9,242
|7
|$125,100
|$10,425
|8
|$139,300
|$11,608
|For families/households with more than 8 people, add for each additional person
|$14,200
|$1,183
5. Insurance
- You may be able to get breast cancer and cervical cancer screening tests if you don’t have health insurance or if you are underinsured. Underinsured means you have health insurance, but it does not pay for all of your breast or cervical cancer screening tests. The program may be able to pay the part your insurance doesn’t pay. If you have Medicare Part B or Medicaid, you do not meet the rules for the program.
- You may be able to get screening tests from the program if you only have Medicaid Family Planning Services program.
Apply for PA-BCCEDP
If you meet the eligibility requirements, the next step is to call the PA-BCCEDP hotline that covers the county where you live.
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties
AccessMatters: 1-800-848-3367
All other Pennsylvania Counties
Adagio Health 1-800-215-7494
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines
The program uses the US Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) cancer testing guidelines for most adults. Screening tests are used to find cancer before you have any signs or symptoms.
|Age
|How often should you get tested?
|Less than 40
|Get tested if you have signs or symptoms, or if you have a high risk of cancer
|40-49
|Every two years based on a decision between you and your healthcare provider
|50-74
|Every two years
* The program covers cancer testing up through age 64. You may be able to get tested for free if you are 65 or older and you don't have Medicare Part B.
These are general guidelines. Talk to your healthcare provider about what is best for you. For more information, please see Screening for Breast Cancer | Breast Cancer | CDC
Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines
|Age
|How often should you get tested?
|Less than 21
|Testing for cervical cancer is not suggested if you are less than 21 years old unless you have signs or symptoms.
|21 to 29
|Every 3 years with a Pap test alone. An HPV test should not be done unless it is needed after a Pap test that is not normal.
|30-65
|
* The program pays for cancer testing up through age 64. You may be able to get tests if you are 65 or over and don't have Medicare Part B.
|Over 65
|Testing is not suggested if you are up to date with testing and not at high risk for cervical cancer.
For more information, please see Screening for Cervical Cancer | Cervical Cancer | CDC
What Happens if Cancer is Found?
If breast or cervical cancer or a precancerous condition is found through the program, you may be able to get free treatment through the Department of Human Services (DHS) - Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment Program (BCCPT). Free treatment for BCCPT is decided by DHS. For more information visit the BCCPT website.
If cancer was found after being screened by a BCCEDP healthcare provider, Adagio Health will submit a BCCPT application to DHS for you.
Breast and Cervical Cancer Facts and Statistics
- One out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime
- 99 out of 100 people survive breast cancer if screening tests happen at an early stage when cancer treatment has better results
- HPV infection is the leading cause of cervical cancer
Early Detection is the Best Protection!
- Breast and cervical cancer often have no warning signs
- Regular screening tests can find cancer early when treatment has better results
- Screening and follow-up testing can lower risk of late-stage diagnosis
Additional Videos
Reduce Your Cancer Risk:
- Get a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination!
- The HPV vaccine can prevent more than 9 out of 10 HPV- caused cancers
- Almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV
- Quitting tobacco
- For help quitting tobacco and vape visit the PA Free Quitline or call:
- 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669)
- 1-855-DEJELO-YA (335-3569)
- For help quitting tobacco and vape visit the PA Free Quitline or call:
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Move more with regular physical activity
- Eat healthy foods with lots of fruits and vegetables
- Limit how much alcohol you drink (if you drink at all)
- Protect your skin with sunscreen of SPF of 15 or more whenever you're outside. Avoid sun burning, wear sun-protective clothes, wear a hat and sunglasses, find shade.