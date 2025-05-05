Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange. See the Air Quality dataset.
- Death Statistics
- A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
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Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
- An annual report of births, deaths, abortion, pregnancy, and population statistics.
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Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
- Birth Statistics
- A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of birth topics.
External Data Sources
Birth Defects or Congenital Anomalies FastStats (CDC)