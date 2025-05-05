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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Birth Defects

    Birth Defects are defined as abnormalities of structure or function, including metabolism, which are present from birth, whether they are evident at birth or become manifest later in life.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange. See the Air Quality dataset.
    Death Statistics
    A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
    Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
    An annual report of births, deaths, abortion, pregnancy, and population statistics.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
    Birth Statistics
    A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of birth topics.

    External Data Sources

    Birth Defects or Congenital Anomalies FastStats (CDC)

    Birth Defects Tracking (CDC)